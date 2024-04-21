Renowned for his calm and composed nature, former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has earned the tag of 'Captain Cool'. With his cool and calm nature, Dhoni helped the Indian cricket team ICC T20 World Cup in 2007 and World Cup 2011. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apart from this, under Dhoni's captaincy, Chennai Super Kings lifted the Indian Premier League trophy five times.

However, there have been rare incidences when Dhoni lost his cool, one of which his friend and ex-teammate Suresh Raina revealed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Recalling the IPL 2014 season, Raina remembered Punjab Kings defeated Chennai in Mumbai in the second Qualifier and how Dhoni was angry.

In that match, Punjab scored 226 for six as Virender Sehwag smashed 122 off just 58 balls. Though Raina with his 25-ball 87 runs help set up the standard, Dhoni's 42 off 31 help CK chase the target, but they fell by 24 runs and lost the match. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Following this, Dhoni so infuriated that he threw his helmet and pads in the dressing room.

"I have never seen Dhoni that angry. He vented it out after that match. He was like 'we don't score runs, we don't do this, that'. He threw his pads and helmet in the dressing room. He was irritated that we lost a match that we should have won. He was angry because we lost a match that we shouldn't have. Otherwise, we would have won the IPL that year as well," Lallantop quoted Raina as saying.

Speaking about his stellar knock of 87 runs, Raina added, "I felt like a man possessed. The previous day, I had a dream that I would do something special. I was seeing the ball like a football. But, I was run out. The ball hitting the bat gave me a very different sound. I was feeling like no one could stop me." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

