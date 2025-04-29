IPL DC vs KKR: Top 5 players to pick in your fantasy team today as desperate Kolkata lock horns with in-form Delhi

On April 26, Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders will clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The action is set to begin at 7:30 PM. Let’s take a look at the top 5 fantasy picks in today’s DC vs KKR match.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz Rahmanullah Gurbaz has replaced the inconsistent Quinton de Kock in the last two matches for Kolkata Knight Riders. He didn’t get a chance to show his abilities as the match against Punjab was washed out.

Gurbaz offers an aggressive start at the top. His fearless approach in powerplay overs can quickly shift momentum. Against Delhi Capitals’ strong bowling attack, his explosive batting will be crucial tonight.

Ajinkya Rahane Ajinkya Rahane has been quietly consistent for Kolkata Knight Riders this season. He smashed 50 off 36 balls against Gujarat Titans recently and had earlier scored a fluent 61 against Lucknow.

His solid technique helps anchor innings when early wickets fall. With Delhi Capitals having a strong pace attack, Rahane’s calm and experience at the top will be crucial tonight.

Axar Patel Axar Patel will be a crucial pick tonight against KKR because of his all-round value. With the bat, he has chipped in with quick runs. He has picked important wickets with the ball, especially in the middle overs.

His form has been steady across the last few matches. As the Delhi pitch often supports spinners, Axar could make a big difference.

Kuldeep Yadav Kuldeep Yadav is a key player for Delhi Capitals tonight because of his consistent wicket-taking form. He has picked up multiple wickets in crucial matches, including a 3-wicket haul against Sunrisers Hyderabad and back-to-back 2-wicket spells recently.

On a slow Delhi pitch, his clever variations and spin can trouble Kolkata. He may turn the match strongly in DC’s favour.

Varun Chakravarthy Varun Chakravarthy is a key player for KKR tonight. In an underperforming Kolkata team, he has taken 11 wickets in 9 matches so far. His economy is solid at 6.86, and his best is 3/22 so far.