IPL DC vs KKR: Top 5 players to pick in your fantasy team today as desperate Kolkata lock horns with in-form Delhi

Delhi Capitals will face Kolkata Knight Riders on April 26 at 7:30 PM. Check the top 5 players to pick in your fantasy team today as desperate KKR lock horns with in-form DC.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated29 Apr 2025, 10:59 AM IST
Advertisement
IPL DC vs KKR: Top 5 players to pick in your fantasy team today as desperate Kolkata lock horns with in-form Delhi (Photo by Samir Jana/Hindustan Times)(Samir Jana/Hindustan Times)

On April 26, Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders will clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The action is set to begin at 7:30 PM. Let’s take a look at the top 5 fantasy picks in today’s DC vs KKR match.

Advertisement

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has replaced the inconsistent Quinton de Kock in the last two matches for Kolkata Knight Riders. He didn’t get a chance to show his abilities as the match against Punjab was washed out.

Also Read | IPL DC vs KKR prediction, fantasy team: Who’ll win Delhi vs Kolkata match?

Gurbaz offers an aggressive start at the top. His fearless approach in powerplay overs can quickly shift momentum. Against Delhi Capitals’ strong bowling attack, his explosive batting will be crucial tonight.

Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane has been quietly consistent for Kolkata Knight Riders this season. He smashed 50 off 36 balls against Gujarat Titans recently and had earlier scored a fluent 61 against Lucknow.

Also Read | DC vs KKR, IPL 2025: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, pitch report, weather forecast

His solid technique helps anchor innings when early wickets fall. With Delhi Capitals having a strong pace attack, Rahane’s calm and experience at the top will be crucial tonight.

Advertisement

Axar Patel

Axar Patel will be a crucial pick tonight against KKR because of his all-round value. With the bat, he has chipped in with quick runs. He has picked important wickets with the ball, especially in the middle overs.

Also Read | Axar Patel faces backlash by netizens after DC vs RCB clash; here’s why

His form has been steady across the last few matches. As the Delhi pitch often supports spinners, Axar could make a big difference.

Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav is a key player for Delhi Capitals tonight because of his consistent wicket-taking form. He has picked up multiple wickets in crucial matches, including a 3-wicket haul against Sunrisers Hyderabad and back-to-back 2-wicket spells recently.

Also Read | KKR to sack head coach Chandrakant Pandit after IPL 2025?

On a slow Delhi pitch, his clever variations and spin can trouble Kolkata. He may turn the match strongly in DC’s favour.

Advertisement

Varun Chakravarthy

Varun Chakravarthy is a key player for KKR tonight. In an underperforming Kolkata team, he has taken 11 wickets in 9 matches so far. His economy is solid at 6.86, and his best is 3/22 so far.

Also Read | IPL 2025: Virat Kohli shares heartwarming moment with childhood coach - Watch

If his mystery spin works tonight, Kolkata may have a massive advantage against Delhi tonight.

Stay updated on all the action from the IPL 2025. Check the IPL 2025 Schedule, track the latest IPL 2025 Points Table, and follow the top performers with the Orange Cap and purple cap.

 
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsIPL DC vs KKR: Top 5 players to pick in your fantasy team today as desperate Kolkata lock horns with in-form Delhi
First Published:29 Apr 2025, 10:59 AM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App