IPL deferral, lockdown woes may cause advertisement spends to fall in 2020

“In the last two months, media spends have declined by 60-70% across platforms given the lockdown. June onwards things have started improving, but it will have a big impact on overall advertising expenditure of 2020. The overall media spends are likely to go down by 18-22% as compared to last year. All media has been impacted, including television. This was led by IPL not happening and most summer categories, such as cellular phones, perfumes and deodorants, cola drinks and air conditioners, not able to advertise during lockdown," said Navin Khemka, chief executive officer, MediaCom South Asia.