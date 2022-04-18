An overseas player in the Delhi Capitals team has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the franchise to delay its travel to Pune for its next IPL match against Punjab Kings on Wednesday.

The Indian Premiere League(IPL) has been impacted with a fresh round of Covid-19 infections. According to a report from PTI , the player is an Australian all-rounder who showed symptoms of Covid-19 after his Rapid Antigen Test(RAT) was done and which came positive. Due tothe development,the entire contingent of Delhi Capitalswhich was scheduled to travel to Pune has been postponed at the time of filing this report.

"DC were supposed to travel to Pune today but the entire squad members have been told to retire to their respective rooms and as per protocol RT PCR is being done to ascertain whether there is an outbreak in the camp or it is an isolated case like Patrick Farhart," a BCCI source told PTI on Monday.

"All teams are staying at Conrad Hotel in Pune where BCCI has created a bio-bubble. They were supposed to travel but now it has been delayed. Obviously all those whose results would be negative would carry on with onward journey tomorrow," the source said.

"We were supposed to leave today but have been told to stay in room until further notice," said a team source.

Earlier, team physio Patrick Farhart also tested positive last week.

The IPL in 2021 was also suspended mid way and the remaining matches were played in UAE after a player from Kolkata Knight Riders(KKR) got infected with Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals lost by 16 runs to Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday night to lie at the bottom half of the IPL table with just four points.

Delhi Capitals next play Punjab Kings in Pune on April 20.

*With inputs from PTI

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.