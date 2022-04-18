The Indian Premiere League(IPL) has been impacted with a fresh round of Covid-19 infections. According to a report from PTI , the player is an Australian all-rounder who showed symptoms of Covid-19 after his Rapid Antigen Test(RAT) was done and which came positive. Due tothe development,the entire contingent of Delhi Capitalswhich was scheduled to travel to Pune has been postponed at the time of filing this report.