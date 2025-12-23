IPL eclipses ODIs, Tests as more than 90% fans make advance planning for Indian Premier League, says report

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has transcended into a global sporting spectacle, enough to become a scheduled national event, according to recent survey. Having started in 2008, the IPL grew in stature to become the world richest franchise league, with every cricketer globally wanting to be a part of the two-month long extravaganza.

In a report shared to this website by marketing agency called Folk Frequency, a recent customer survey revealed that the IPL and T20 cricket has taken precedence over ODIs and Tests (the ultimate format of the game). The level of commitment for a T20 match not only confirmed the shift in the consumption of the game in the country, but also placed IPL as the primary driver of India's economy in sports.

Advertisement

It revealed that IPL behaves more like a season than a random set of matches with IPL (31.8%) and T20 (30.6%) taking more than 60% of cricket consumption in the country. The one-dayers constitute for 23% while Tests come last at 14.6%.

A screengrab of the report.

IPL is no longer a mere tournament which starts in March and ends in May. Instead, it has become a carnival for sports fans across the country with many pre-planning their activities during that window. Not only the quality of the matches keeps the fans glued to their TV sets and mobile screens, but the emotions attached to the game show up as late-night restlessness, next-day sleepiness, lunch-time highlight rewatches and intense chat at work.

Advertisement

The report also revealed that 92.7% of people make advance planning for the IPL. While 50.8% account for “I know everything about when matches are happening and plan in advance”, 41.9% people say “I'm clued in to the big matches and make some plans.”