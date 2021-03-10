IPL ecosystem value slips 3.6% to 45,800 crore in 2020: Report

"Last year was a litmus test for IPL and the property has come out of it with all guns blazing. The next big trigger for the T20 tournament will be the anticipated addition of two new teams from 2022. It would be interesting to see how BCCI manages to accommodate these teams either by extending the duration of the league or increasing the per day matches which is likely to have an impact on team revenues," said Santosh N, external advisor, Duff & Phelps India Pvt. Ltd.