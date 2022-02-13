IPL Explainer: Decoding the whys and why nots of Auction Day 1

A: CSK had to go the distance for one among Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur, both blessed with multiple skill-sets. Chahar with his impeccable powerplay wicket-taking ability and being a part of CSK's set template of experienced players was a no-brainer. Once they took Chahar, they couldn't have possibly gone for Shardul. However, CSK still look short on express pace department but MS Dhoni will manage it.