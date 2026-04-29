IPL explodes in 2026 season: Data shows how fearless batting has hit numbers out of the park

The 2026 season of Indian Premier League (IPL) has created brand new benchmarks, especially with the kind of fearless batting the likes of Abhishek Sharmas, Vaibhav Suryavanshis and Priyansh Aryas have showcased, creating a uproar among the fans and experts alike. With the trend being hit the ball from the first delivery itself, the latest numbers have taken the 19th edition to fresh new heights, in just at the halfway mark.
For the record, Indian batters have accounted for 69% of the runs in IPL 2026, which is double than the contribution of the overseas batters. The presence of South African Heinrich Klaasen as the only overseas batter in the top 10 of the IPL 2026 Orange Cap list is a testimony of how the Indian batters have dominated in this edition.
Based on a data released by host broadcaster Star Sports on April 28, the numbers show that the batting numbers, recorded at Marth 35, have reached all-time high in this season. The introduction of Impact Player Rule in 2023 has played huge role in the shift in batting numbers in the last three seasons. While the combined run rate stood 8.46 in 2023, it grew gradually to 9 in 2024, 9.12 in 2025 and 9.3 in the ongoing 2026 season.
One of the highlights in batting in IPL 2026 is how the opening batters have fared this season. Take example of table-topper Sooryavanshi, as the Rajasthan Royals opener became the fastest to 400 runs in a single season. Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek is placed second with 30 runs.
In fact, as of April 29, seven of the batters in the top 10 of IPL 2026 Orange Cap, are openers. The data also showed how the powerplay run rate increased to 10 in 2026, three runs per over more than what it was in 2022.
Another defining aspect in IPL 2026 has been the boundary hitting. In the ongoing season 64% of the runs have come in boundaries, a 4% rise from what it was in 2022. The increase in boundaries and the high run rates have also led to an increase in the 200-plus totals this season.
Till match 35, as many as 29 200-plus totals were scored in IPL 2026, which is more than double in 2022 - 13 more than in 2023, 14 more than in 2024 and eight more than in 2025.
Another important aspect of batting carnage has resulted in 10 sub 20-ball fifties till Match 35 in 2026 season - on level in which was the total number in 2023. The number was 17 in 2024 but dipped to eight in 2025.
Catch the live updates from IPL 2026 with the complete IPL 2026 Schedule and the IPL 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts in IPL 2026 Orange Cap and IPL 2026 Purple Cap.
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
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