IPL explodes in 2026 season: Data shows how fearless batting has hit numbers out of the park

The 2026 season of Indian Premier League (IPL) has created brand new benchmarks, especially with the kind of fearless batting the likes of Abhishek Sharmas, Vaibhav Suryavanshis and Priyansh Aryas have showcased, creating a uproar among the fans and experts alike. With the trend being hit the ball from the first delivery itself, the latest numbers have taken the 19th edition to fresh new heights, in just at the halfway mark.

For the record, Indian batters have accounted for 69% of the runs in IPL 2026, which is double than the contribution of the overseas batters. The presence of South African Heinrich Klaasen as the only overseas batter in the top 10 of the IPL 2026 Orange Cap list is a testimony of how the Indian batters have dominated in this edition.

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Based on a data released by host broadcaster Star Sports on April 28, the numbers show that the batting numbers, recorded at Marth 35, have reached all-time high in this season. The introduction of Impact Player Rule in 2023 has played huge role in the shift in batting numbers in the last three seasons. While the combined run rate stood 8.46 in 2023, it grew gradually to 9 in 2024, 9.12 in 2025 and 9.3 in the ongoing 2026 season.

Opening batters steal limelight in IPL 2026 One of the highlights in batting in IPL 2026 is how the opening batters have fared this season. Take example of table-topper Sooryavanshi, as the Rajasthan Royals opener became the fastest to 400 runs in a single season. Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek is placed second with 30 runs.

In fact, as of April 29, seven of the batters in the top 10 of IPL 2026 Orange Cap, are openers. The data also showed how the powerplay run rate increased to 10 in 2026, three runs per over more than what it was in 2022.

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Another defining aspect in IPL 2026 has been the boundary hitting. In the ongoing season 64% of the runs have come in boundaries, a 4% rise from what it was in 2022. The increase in boundaries and the high run rates have also led to an increase in the 200-plus totals this season.

More 200-plus totals expected in IPL 2026 Till match 35, as many as 29 200-plus totals were scored in IPL 2026, which is more than double in 2022 - 13 more than in 2023, 14 more than in 2024 and eight more than in 2025.

Another important aspect of batting carnage has resulted in 10 sub 20-ball fifties till Match 35 in 2026 season - on level in which was the total number in 2023. The number was 17 in 2024 but dipped to eight in 2025.

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