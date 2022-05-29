IPL final 2022: Prize money and all other awards. All you need to know

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
IPL final 2022: The winner of today's match will walk away with the IPL crown but apart from that there is a list of other awards and cash prizes that will be given at the end of today's match between GT and RR.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The last game of the fifteenth edition of Indian Premier League(IPL) which is the final will be played between the latest entrant this year Gujarat Titans(GT) and the winner of the inaugural edition of IPL, Rajasthan Royals(RR).
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The last game of the fifteenth edition of Indian Premier League(IPL) which is the final will be played between the latest entrant this year Gujarat Titans(GT) and the winner of the inaugural edition of IPL, Rajasthan Royals(RR).
The winner of today's match will walk away with the IPL crown but apart from that there is a list of other awards and cash prizes that will be given at the end of today's match between GT and RR. The IPL is the richest T20 league played in the world.
The winner of today's match will walk away with the IPL crown but apart from that there is a list of other awards and cash prizes that will be given at the end of today's match between GT and RR. The IPL is the richest T20 league played in the world.
IPL Emerging Player of the Tournament: The player will get a cash reward of ₹20 lakh
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Most Valuable Player of the season receives prize money of ₹12 lakh. The other awards which are given by BCCI are the Power Player of the Season, Super Striker of the Season and Game Changer of the Season.
Maximum Sixes Award in IPL: The winner will get a cash reward of ₹12 lakh
Game-changer of the season: The winner of the game-changer of the season will get a cash reward ₹12 lakh
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Super Striker of the season: The winner of the Super Striker of the season of IPL 2022 will get a cash reward of ₹15 lakh.