IPL final 2022: Prize money and all other awards. All you need to know

The IPL is the richest T20 league played in the world.
2 min read . 01:25 PM ISTLivemint

  • IPL final 2022: The winner of today's match will walk away with the IPL crown but apart from that there is a list of other awards and cash prizes that will be given at the end of today's match between GT and RR.

The last game of the fifteenth edition of Indian Premier League(IPL) which is the final will be played between the latest entrant this year Gujarat Titans(GT) and the winner of the inaugural edition of IPL, Rajasthan Royals(RR).

The winner of today's match will walk away with the IPL crown but apart from that there is a list of other awards and cash prizes that will be given at the end of today's match between GT and RR. The IPL is the richest T20 league played in the world.

Here is all you need to know about all the awards to be given after the final of IPL 2022:

Winner: The winning team will get a cash prize of 20 crore from BCCI for becoming the champions of IPL.

Runners-up: The other finalist will receive 13 crore from BCCI for finishing in the second position.

Third place: The team which lost Qualifier 2(RCB) will be given a cash prize of 7 crore by BCCI.

Fourth place: The team which lost the Eliminator(LSG) will be given a cash prize of 6.5 crore by BCCI.

Orange Cap: The batsman with most runs is awarded IPL Orange Cap and a cash reward of 15 lakh.

Purple Cap: The bowler who takes most number of wickets is awarded with a Purple Cap and a cash prize of 15 lakh.

IPL Emerging Player of the Tournament: The player will get a cash reward of 20 lakh

The Most Valuable Player of the season receives prize money of 12 lakh. The other awards which are given by BCCI are the Power Player of the Season, Super Striker of the Season and Game Changer of the Season.

Maximum Sixes Award in IPL: The winner will get a cash reward of 12 lakh

Game-changer of the season: The winner of the game-changer of the season will get a cash reward 12 lakh

Super Striker of the season: The winner of the Super Striker of the season of IPL 2022 will get a cash reward of 15 lakh.