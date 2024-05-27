IPL Final 2024: Fans react to Mitchell Starc’s ‘unplayable’ delivery to dismiss Abhishek Sharma, ‘Prime Wasim Akram’
IPL Final 2024: Mitchell Starc is being compared to ‘Sultan of Swing’ Wasim Akram over the KKR pacer's ‘unplayable’ delivery to dismiss SRH opener Abhishek Sharma.
In the IPL final 2024 between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Mitchell Starc bowled SRH opener Abhishek Sharma with an “unplayable" delivery. It was the fifth ball of the first over. The ball swang perfectly to beat the left-hander and hit the top of the off stump.