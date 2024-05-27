IPL Final 2024: Mitchell Starc is being compared to ‘Sultan of Swing’ Wasim Akram over the KKR pacer's ‘unplayable’ delivery to dismiss SRH opener Abhishek Sharma.

In the IPL final 2024 between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Mitchell Starc bowled SRH opener Abhishek Sharma with an “unplayable" delivery. It was the fifth ball of the first over. The ball swang perfectly to beat the left-hander and hit the top of the off stump. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The delivery reminded fans of a similar one he bowled in Qualifier 1. That time, it was the other Hyderabad opener - Travis Head - who fell prey to Starc’s swing to get castled.

Fans started reacting to Starc’s delivery to Sharma. Starc, bought by KKR for ₹24.75 crore, earlier faced sharm criticism for not delivering despite being the most expensive player in IPL history. However, his performances in two knock-out games have been “paise vasool" for KKR fans. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"This is my public apology for putting shade at starc in initial matches," wrote one fan while another called it the "Best delivery of this season for sure".

“This ball was unplayable... swinging at speed from middle and leg to take top of off-stump," described another fan while another said, “Ek ball pura paisa vasool (That one delivery is worth all the money)."

"Bro turns into prime Wasim akram in every knockout match he plays,"one of the fans posted while comparing the Australian pacer with the "Sultan of Swing" from Pakistan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“What can you even do against a ball like that. Can't even fault Abhi for getting bowled," posted another.

Mitchell Starc in IPL 2024 The KKR pacer picked up 5 wickets in the knock-out stage, 3 in Qualifier 1 and 2 in the final. Both matches were played against Hyderabad. In fact, KKR clashed with SRH thrice in this year’s IPL and won all three of those.

Starc took 17 wickets in 13 innings in IPL 2024 while giving away 444 runs in 41.5 overs. His best bowling figures came against Mumbai Indians when he dismissed 4 for 33 on May 3 at the Wankhede Stadium. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On May 26, as KKR claimed the IPL trophy for the third time, Starc became the only player in the tournament's history to win the Player of the Match awards in both Qualifier and Final.

