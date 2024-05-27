Active Stocks
Mon May 27 2024 15:29:54
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 175.85 0.60%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 370.45 -1.17%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 833.00 0.53%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,526.90 0.68%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,129.15 -0.19%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  IPL Final 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders achieve unique record, become only team in history to...
BackBack

IPL Final 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders achieve unique record, become only team in history to...

Written By Oishi Sarkar

With an 8-wicket victory, Kolkata Knight Riders won their third IPL championship. KKR earlier won the trophy in 2012 and in 2014, both under Gautam Gambhir's captaincy.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner and Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan along with his family, KKR captain Shreyas Iyer and team members pose for a picture with the Indian Premier League 2024 trophy, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday (ANI)Premium
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner and Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan along with his family, KKR captain Shreyas Iyer and team members pose for a picture with the Indian Premier League 2024 trophy, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday (ANI)

After defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by eight wickets on Sunday at Chennai's Chepauk Stadium, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) secured their third Indian Premier League (IPL) title and their first in ten years, thanks to an all-around performance that included fiery spells by Mitchell Starc and Andre Russell and a half-century by Venkatesh Iyer.

Also Read | Mitchell Starc to choose IPL over One-Days? KKR pacer hints at quitting ODIs to focus more on franchise cricket

Following their 2024 IPL season victory, KKR set a record for the fewest losses suffered by a team in a single tournament.

With an 8-wicket victory over SRH in the tournament final, KKR, led by Shreyas Iyer, claimed their third championship.

Also Read | Shreyas Iyer pulls off a Messi: KKR skipper's IPL 2024 victory celebration goes viral | WATCH

The Knight Riders only gave up three losses in the IPL 2024, and that's a record in itself. No other team in IPL history conceded only three games while becoming the champion. 

The only games that Shreyas Iyer's team lost were against the Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings.

Earlier, SRH captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat first against KKR.

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan offers blank cheque to Gautam Gambhir, asks GG to remain KKR mentor

With wicket after wicket, KKR destroyed the Sunrisers, with Mitchell Starc showing his bowling powers.

SRH was bowled out for 113 in 18.3 overs, with only captain Pat Cummins (24 in 19 balls, with two fours and a six) and Aiden Markram (20 in 23 balls, with three fours) scoring more than 20 runs.

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan hugs Suhana as SRK's daughter gets emotional after IPL 2024 Final, ‘I'm so happy!’ | Watch

The best bowler for KKR was Andre Russell (3/19). Harshit Rana (2/24) and Starc (2/14) made valuable contributions with the ball as well. Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, and Sunil Narine each claimed a wicket.

Also Read | Mamata Banerjee congratulates KKR for ‘record-breaking’ IPL win: ‘air of celebration all across Bengal’

KKR win by 8 wickets

With eight wickets remaining, KKR chased down the 114-run target in just 10.3 overs. In the tournament's last game, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (39 in 32 balls, with five fours and two sixes) and Venkatesh Iyer (52* in 26 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) shone for KKR. 

(With ANI inputs)

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Catch the live action on IPL 2024 with the complete IPL Schedule, and their IPL Points Table, also know who currently holds the IPL Purple Cap and IPL Orange Cap. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 27 May 2024, 02:39 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue