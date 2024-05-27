IPL Final 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders achieve unique record, become only team in history to...
With an 8-wicket victory, Kolkata Knight Riders won their third IPL championship. KKR earlier won the trophy in 2012 and in 2014, both under Gautam Gambhir's captaincy.
After defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by eight wickets on Sunday at Chennai's Chepauk Stadium, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) secured their third Indian Premier League (IPL) title and their first in ten years, thanks to an all-around performance that included fiery spells by Mitchell Starc and Andre Russell and a half-century by Venkatesh Iyer.