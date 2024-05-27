With an 8-wicket victory, Kolkata Knight Riders won their third IPL championship. KKR earlier won the trophy in 2012 and in 2014, both under Gautam Gambhir's captaincy.

After defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by eight wickets on Sunday at Chennai's Chepauk Stadium, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) secured their third Indian Premier League (IPL) title and their first in ten years, thanks to an all-around performance that included fiery spells by Mitchell Starc and Andre Russell and a half-century by Venkatesh Iyer.

Following their 2024 IPL season victory, KKR set a record for the fewest losses suffered by a team in a single tournament.

With an 8-wicket victory over SRH in the tournament final, KKR, led by Shreyas Iyer, claimed their third championship.

The Knight Riders only gave up three losses in the IPL 2024, and that's a record in itself. No other team in IPL history conceded only three games while becoming the champion.

The only games that Shreyas Iyer's team lost were against the Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings.

Earlier, SRH captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat first against KKR.

With wicket after wicket, KKR destroyed the Sunrisers, with Mitchell Starc showing his bowling powers.

SRH was bowled out for 113 in 18.3 overs, with only captain Pat Cummins (24 in 19 balls, with two fours and a six) and Aiden Markram (20 in 23 balls, with three fours) scoring more than 20 runs.

The best bowler for KKR was Andre Russell (3/19). Harshit Rana (2/24) and Starc (2/14) made valuable contributions with the ball as well. Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, and Sunil Narine each claimed a wicket.

KKR win by 8 wickets With eight wickets remaining, KKR chased down the 114-run target in just 10.3 overs. In the tournament's last game, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (39 in 32 balls, with five fours and two sixes) and Venkatesh Iyer (52* in 26 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) shone for KKR.

(With ANI inputs)

