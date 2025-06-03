IPL 2025 Final Match LIVE: RCB, Punjab Kings eye maiden silverware; focus on Ahmedabad weather

IPL 2025 Final Match LIVE: After 73 thrilling encounters, the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is at its business end when Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings face-off against each other at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. IPL will have a new champion on the day as none of RCB and Punjab Kings tasted success despite coming close to title on multiple occasions.

Both RCB and Punjab Kings finished in the top two of the points table after the league stage. RCB made the final after defeating Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1. Punjab Kings then defeated Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 to seal their second appearance in an IPL final.

RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final team news For RCB, there is an uncertainty over the availability of all-rounder Tim David, who had missed the Qualifier 1 against Punjab Kings. Besides David, rest of the players are available for RCB.

As far as Punjab Kings are concerned, the only doubtful starter is Yuzvendra Chahal. In case, Chahal misses out, Punjab Kings have Harpreet Brar as back-up.

IPL 2025 final Ahmedabad weather report After hampering the Qualifier 2 between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians, the weather in Ahmedabad doesn't look pleasant for June 3. According to Accuweather.com, there's a 66% of chance of rain in the city in the afternoon. The temperature is likely to be around 38 degrees. But the weather conditions are expected to be normal by evening as the rain chances drop to 5% but with a 33% cloud cover.

RCB vs PBKS IPL head-to-head stats RCB and Punjab Kings have won 18 matches each in IPL so far. As far as records at Narendra Modi Stadium in concerned, Punjab Kings had upper hand against RCB at the venue, having won in their only game played. However, since 2023, RCB have won five out of six games in IPL. It is also to be moted that RCB haven't played in Ahmedabad as compared to Punjab King's two game which they won.

RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final probable playing XIIs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Mayank Agarwal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma