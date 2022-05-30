Gujarat Titans won the Indian Premier League title in their maiden season as they beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in the final
The fifteenth edition of the Indian Premier League(IPL) concluded with Gujarat Titans(GT) becoming the champions by defeating the Rajasthan Royals(RR) in the final at Ahmedabad. Gujarat which is one of the two new teams in the expanded league has won the tournament in their first outing.
Gujarat Titans beat the Rajasthan team by 7 wickets to win their IPL trophy debut season. The team led by Hardik Pandya played with patience and succeeded in winning the title match.
The winning team Gujarat Titans got a check of ₹20 crore as they were the champions. Rajasthan Royals who finished as the runner-up were also presented a check of ₹12.50 crore as the runner up. Royal Challengers Bangalore(RCB) who lost in the second qualifier to RR and finished third got a cheque of ₹7 crore while Lucknow Super Giants(LSG) who got eliminated in the Eliminator match against RCB got ₹6.5 crore for finishing in the fourt position.
Opting to bat after winning the toss, Rajasthan Royals were restricted to 130 for nine by the Gujarat bowlers at a packed Narendra Modi Stadium.
The tournament's top scorer, Jos Buttler, got out to GT skipper Hardik Pandya after making 39 off 35 balls.
Hardik bowled brilliantly to finish with figures of 3/17 in his four overs, while Rashid Khan too had an excellent outing, taking 1/18 in his full quota of overs.