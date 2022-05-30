The winning team Gujarat Titans got a check of ₹20 crore as they were the champions. Rajasthan Royals who finished as the runner-up were also presented a check of ₹12.50 crore as the runner up. Royal Challengers Bangalore(RCB) who lost in the second qualifier to RR and finished third got a cheque of ₹7 crore while Lucknow Super Giants(LSG) who got eliminated in the Eliminator match against RCB got ₹6.5 crore for finishing in the fourt position.