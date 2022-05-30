Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson and Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya pose with IPL Trophy during the Final of the Indian Premier League 2022 match between them, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad 
2 min read . 08:32 AM ISTLivemint

  • Gujarat Titans won the Indian Premier League title in their maiden season as they beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in the final

The fifteenth edition of the Indian Premier League(IPL) concluded with Gujarat Titans(GT) becoming the champions by defeating the Rajasthan Royals(RR) in the final at Ahmedabad. Gujarat which is one of the two new teams in the expanded league has won the tournament in their first outing.

Gujarat Titans beat the Rajasthan team by 7 wickets to win their IPL trophy debut season. The team led by Hardik Pandya played with patience and succeeded in winning the title match.

Prize Money in IPL:

The winning team Gujarat Titans got a check of 20 crore as they were the champions. Rajasthan Royals who finished as the runner-up were also presented a check of 12.50 crore as the runner up. Royal Challengers Bangalore(RCB) who lost in the second qualifier to RR and finished third got a cheque of 7 crore while Lucknow Super Giants(LSG) who got eliminated in the Eliminator match against RCB got 6.5 crore for finishing in the fourt position.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans won the Indian Premier League title in their maiden season as they beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in the final on Sunday.

Opting to bat after winning the toss, Rajasthan Royals were restricted to 130 for nine by the Gujarat bowlers at a packed Narendra Modi Stadium.

The tournament's top scorer, Jos Buttler, got out to GT skipper Hardik Pandya after making 39 off 35 balls.

Hardik bowled brilliantly to finish with figures of 3/17 in his four overs, while Rashid Khan too had an excellent outing, taking 1/18 in his full quota of overs.

In reply, GT lost two early wickets but eventually chased down the target of 131 with 11 balls to spare.

This title is going to be a special one because we talked about creating a legacy. The coming generations will talk about it," Hardik said.

"Everyone will remember this was the team who started this journey and to win the championship first year is very special."

The Gujarat Titans' triumphant skipper said he knew he was going to bat at number four for the first-timers after they got done with the mega auction ahead of IPL-15.