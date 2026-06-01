IPL Governing Council falls harsh on Tim David a day after RCB's IPL 2026 triumph; Australian batter to miss 2027 opener

Tim David will miss Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) season opener in the next edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) due to suspension, it was announced on Monday. The Australian hard-hitting batter was found guilty of breaching IPL's Code of Conduct during the IPL 2026 final between RCB and Gujarat Titans. RCB won by five wickets to retain the title.

The incident occurred during the 10th over of Gujarat Titans' batting when David threw an ice bag aggressively in the direction of umpire Nitin Menon. David admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction imposed by the match referee Javagal Srinath. He was fined 50% of his match fees and also accumulated two demerit points in the process.

“Tim David, Batter, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), has been fined 50% of his match fee and has also accumulated two Demerit Points for breaching Level 1 of the IPL's Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials during the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Final against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad,” the IPL said.

“David was found to have breached Article 2.9 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which relates to “throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment such as a water bottle) at or near a Player, Team Official, Umpire, Match Referee or any other third person in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during a Match,” it added.

Since it was David's third Level 1 offence in IPL 2026, the RCB star now has accumulated five demerit points, thus resulting in a one-game suspension. As a result, David will be suspended for RCB’s first game in IPL 2027. In case, David moves on from RCB next year, he will miss his new franchise's first game of the season.

Tim David wrongdoings in IPL 2026 Earlier, against Mumbai Indians on April 12 at Wankhede Stadium, David was fined 25% of his match fee and accumulated one demerit point for disobeying an umpire’s instruction during a match.

The first incident occurred when the umpires changed the ball during the 18th over (17.2) of RCB’s batting innings. He wanted to have a look at the ball and did not hand it over despite being repeatedly asked to do so.

View full Image View full Image Tim David (R) and Phil Salt celebrate RCB's IPL 2026 triumph.

The second incident occurred during the 20th over (19.2), when he again did not hand over the ball to the umpires, amounting to repeated failure to comply with the instructions or directives of the umpires.