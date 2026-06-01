IPL Governing Council falls harsh on Tim David a day after RCB's IPL 2026 triumph; Australian batter to miss 2027 opener

Tim David will miss Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) season opener in the next edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) due to suspension, it was announced on Monday. The Australian hard-hitting batter was found guilty of breaching IPL's Code of Conduct during the IPL 2026 final between RCB and Gujarat Titans. RCB won by five wickets to retain the title.

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The incident occurred during the 10th over of Gujarat Titans' batting when David threw an ice bag aggressively in the direction of umpire Nitin Menon. David admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction imposed by the match referee Javagal Srinath. He was fined 50% of his match fees and also accumulated two demerit points in the process.

“Tim David, Batter, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), has been fined 50% of his match fee and has also accumulated two Demerit Points for breaching Level 1 of the IPL's Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials during the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Final against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad,” the IPL said.

“David was found to have breached Article 2.9 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which relates to “throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment such as a water bottle) at or near a Player, Team Official, Umpire, Match Referee or any other third person in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during a Match,” it added.

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Since it was David's third Level 1 offence in IPL 2026, the RCB star now has accumulated five demerit points, thus resulting in a one-game suspension. As a result, David will be suspended for RCB’s first game in IPL 2027. In case, David moves on from RCB next year, he will miss his new franchise's first game of the season.

Tim David wrongdoings in IPL 2026 Earlier, against Mumbai Indians on April 12 at Wankhede Stadium, David was fined 25% of his match fee and accumulated one demerit point for disobeying an umpire’s instruction during a match.

The first incident occurred when the umpires changed the ball during the 18th over (17.2) of RCB’s batting innings. He wanted to have a look at the ball and did not hand it over despite being repeatedly asked to do so.

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Tim David (R) and Phil Salt celebrate RCB's IPL 2026 triumph.

The second incident occurred during the 20th over (19.2), when he again did not hand over the ball to the umpires, amounting to repeated failure to comply with the instructions or directives of the umpires.

He was punished for the second time on May 11, also against Mumbai Indians at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. During that game. David was fined 30% of his match fee and accumulated two demerit points for breaching article 2.6 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct while relates to “using a gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting.”

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in