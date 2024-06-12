IPL grew 6.5% to ₹1.35 trillion this season, at much slower pace than 2023: Report
Chennai Super Kings lead in brand and business value in the IPL, despite not making the playoffs in 2024, followed closely by Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders. The league's ad rates remained stable in 2024, attracting a variety of advertisers and new-age brands.
While the Indian Premier League (IPL) has hit it out of the park this year, its pace of growth has seen a slowdown when compared to the 2023 season. In a new report released today by global investment bank Houlihan Lokey, titled ‘IPL Valuation Study 2024’ which has evaluated the cricketing extravaganza this season, both as a business entity and a brand, said, the overall business has reached $16.4 billion or about ₹1.35 trillion, up around 6.5% over 2023. But on an overall basis, the IPL's brand value grew much more at 81.7% in 2023 to $15.4 billion over $8.5 billion in 2022. The league's standalone brand rose by a similar 6.3% reaching $3.4 billion or ₹28,000 crore, in 2024 over $3.2 billion. This figure, too, grew at 77% in 2023 over $1.8 billion in 2022.