IPL has to grow beyond broadcast money in the long run

The new five-year IPL broadcasting deal, concluded on Tuesday, will fetch the BCCI ₹48,390 crore, or Rs9,678 crore per year—a three-fold increase over the 2018-22 cycle. Even on a per match basis, the increase is about 2.2 times. This brings the IPL closer to prominent global sporting leagues in overall media rights. For example, in the previous cycle, the IPL was about one-tenth of the English Premier League (EPL) in football. It’s now about one-third. On a per match basis though, the IPL is more valuable than the EPL, partly because the latter has a longer season and more teams and games.

