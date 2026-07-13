IPL: Hemang Badani to replace Stephen Fleming as CSK head coach? Here's what report says

Former India cricketer Hemang Badani is reportedly in line to become the next head coach of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the IPL 2027 season.

According to a report in the Times of India, the top brass of Chennai Super Kings have been reviewing the team's last few IPL seasons in Dallas.

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The Yellow Brigade parted ways with head coach Stephen Fleming on Monday, thus ending an 18-year association with the former New Zealand captain.

Hemang Badani is currently the head coach of Delhi Capitals (DC), who finished IPL 2026 in sixth place.

CSK to also decide on rest of coaching staff Chennai Super Kings are also likely to come to a decision on the rest of the coaching staff. Only Stephen Fleming has stepped down from the role, and for the time being, the rest of the coaching staff remains the same. Fleming has also relinquished his position as head coach at Joburg Super Kings (SA20) and Texas Super Kings (Major League Cricket), the Super Kings franchise's sister teams.

Also Read | CSK part ways with head coach Stephen Fleming after disappointing IPL 2026

Fleming took over as CSK head coach in 2009, and led the franchise to five IPL titles, with the latest of those coming in 2023. However, since then, Chennai Super Kings have failed to qualify for the IPL playoffs.

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KS Viswanathan, the Managing Director of Chennai Super Kings, recalled how Fleming always put the team first over anything else. "From the earliest days of this journey, Fleming helped define not just how we played but what we wanted to be as a franchise. He built a culture rooted in consistency, humility, and putting the team first. His ability to understand people and bring out the best from individuals across the team has been one of his greatest strengths," he said.

"His influence extends far beyond the boundary, and we are proud to have shared this remarkable journey together," he added.

Stephen Fleming, too, shared a heartwarming message after stepping down as CSK head coach, stating that the franchise will always be close to his heart. "Eighteen years is a lifetime in sport, and I leave with nothing but gratitude. My time with the Chennai Super Kings has been the privilege of my coaching career. I am proud of everything we have achieved.

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Together, we celebrated unforgettable victories, overcame difficult moments, and built memories that will stay with me forever. CSK will always be close to my heart, and I will be cheering the team on for years to come,’ he said.