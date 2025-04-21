IPL KKR vs GT match today: AI predictions, fantasy team; defending champions eye form revival against table toppers

The Kolkata Knight Riders will want to forget their previous encounter, a devastating loss at Punjab Kings, as they welcome table toppers Gujarat Titans at the Eden Gardens today in the Indian Premier League.

The defending champions have slumped to 7th in the IPL standings and their form guide has been mixed, as they have lost thrice and won 2 games in their last 5 matches.

But the biggest concern will be the manner of their defeats. They lost to PBKS while chasing a paltry 112 and snatched defeat while cruising to victory against Lucknow Super Giants, their previous game at home.

KKR will be up against the high flying GT, who currently top the IPL table.

KKR vs GT: Head-to-Head The two sides have met each other only 4 times in the history of the IPL, ever since GT’s inception in 2022. The table toppers have the edge in this rivalry, with a 2-1 record against the hosts.

In IPL 2024, these two teams faced each other only once, at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, and that game was a wash out.

KKR vs GT: AI prediction We asked the different AI Large Language Models (LLM) to predict the winner of today’s match between KKR and GT. ChatGPT, the most popular LLM, said: “GT has a slight edge in head-to-head matchups, but KKR's recent form has been impressive. Considering the current form, home advantage, and pitch conditions, KKR appears to have a favorable edge in this matchup.

“However, GT's past successes against KKR indicate that they shouldn't be underestimated.​”

Meanwhile Grok, the LLM from X (formerly Twitter), said: “If I had to predict, I’d lean toward Kolkata Knight Riders winning today’s IPL match against Gujarat Titans on April 21, 2025.

“Here’s why:

“Home Advantage: Playing at Eden Gardens gives KKR a boost. The pitch typically favors high-scoring games, suiting KKR’s aggressive batting lineup, likely including players like Shreyas Iyer and Andre Russell, who thrive in such conditions.

“Recent Form: As defending champions (IPL 2024 winners), KKR have shown consistency and depth. Their bowling, with spinners like Sunil Narine, can exploit any turn on the Eden pitch, which could trouble GT’s batsmen.

“Team Balance: KKR’s mix of explosive batsmen and versatile bowlers gives them an edge in adapting to match situations, whether setting or chasing a total.

“That said, GT aren’t pushovers. With players like Shubman Gill and Rashid Khan, they can upset any team, especially if they capitalize on early wickets or post a big score. It’s a close call, but KKR’s momentum and home crowd tilt the scales slightly in their favor.”

When asked to choose today’s IPL match winner, Google’s Gemini said: “Gujarat Titans seem to have a slight advantage going into today's match due to their current form, head-to-head record, and position in the standings.

"However, KKR playing at their home ground could provide them with an extra boost. Ultimately, the winner will be decided by how well each team performs on the day.”

KKR vs GT: Fantasy team Batters: Sai Sudarshan (C), Jos Buttler (VC), Ajinkya Rahane, Shubman Gill

All-rounders: Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Rashid Khan

Bowlers: Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna