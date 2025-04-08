IPL KKR vs LSG head-to-head stats: How has Lucknow fared at the Eden Gardens? How many wickets has Sunil Narine picked?

The two teams are in the mid table in the Indian Premier League and each have 4 points from 4 matches so far in the 2025 season. Read on to know their record against each other

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Published8 Apr 2025, 12:49 PM IST
KKR's spinning all-rounder has delivered with both the bat and ball against the Lucknow Super Giants
KKR’s spinning all-rounder has delivered with both the bat and ball against the Lucknow Super Giants(PTI)

The iconic Eden Gardens will see defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders host the Lucknow Super Giants in an Indian Premier League clash today, April 8. The two teams will play the first match of Tuesday’s double header and will be looking to continue on from their wins in their respective previous matches.

The two teams occupy position in the mid table section with 4 points from 4 matches. The defending champions are one spot up, in fifth position, owing to a better net run rate.

The two teams have played each other 5 times since LSG’s foray into the IPL in 2022 and the rivalry is almost balanced.

Let us take a look at the key stats ahead of the blockbuster encounter.

KKR vs LSG: Overall Head to Head in IPL

Total Matches Played: 5 - KKR: 2 wins, LSG: 3 wins

The last time the two teams met each other, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on May 5, 2024, KKR ran out winners by 98 runs.

KKR’s record at the Eden Gardens

Total matches played: 90, Won: 53, Lost: 37,

Highest Score - 261/6 vs PBKS (April 26, 2024) - PBKS won by 8 wickets with 8 balls to spare

Lowest score - 108/10 vs MI (May 9, 2018) - MI won by 102 runs

KKR vs LSG: Most Runs

Quinton de Kock (LSG) - Matches: 4, Runs: 228, Average: 76, Strike Rake: 170.14, Highest Score: 140*

KL Rahul (LSG) - Matches: 4, Runs: 132, Average: 44, Strike Rake: 133.33, Highest Score: 68*

Sunil Narine (KKR) - Matches: 5, Runs: 131, Average: 32.75, Strike Rake: 198.48, Highest Score: 81

KKR vs LSG: Most wickets

Mohsin Khan (LSG) - Innings: 5, Wickets: 6, Economy: 7, Average: 16.33, Best Figures: 3/20

Sunil Narine (KKR) - Innings: 5, Wickets: 5, Economy: 5.70, Average: 22.80, Best Figures: 2/28

Ravi Bishnoi (LSG) - Innings: 5, Wickets: 5, Economy: 7.75, Average: 27.40, Best Figures: 2/23

First Published:8 Apr 2025, 12:49 PM IST
