IPL KKR vs LSG head-to-head stats: How has Lucknow fared at the Eden Gardens? How many wickets has Sunil Narine picked?

The iconic Eden Gardens will see defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders host the Lucknow Super Giants in an Indian Premier League clash today, April 8. The two teams will play the first match of Tuesday’s double header and will be looking to continue on from their wins in their respective previous matches.

The two teams occupy position in the mid table section with 4 points from 4 matches. The defending champions are one spot up, in fifth position, owing to a better net run rate.

The two teams have played each other 5 times since LSG’s foray into the IPL in 2022 and the rivalry is almost balanced.

Let us take a look at the key stats ahead of the blockbuster encounter.

KKR vs LSG: Overall Head to Head in IPL Total Matches Played: 5 - KKR: 2 wins, LSG: 3 wins

The last time the two teams met each other, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on May 5, 2024, KKR ran out winners by 98 runs.

KKR’s record at the Eden Gardens Total matches played: 90, Won: 53, Lost: 37,

Highest Score - 261/6 vs PBKS (April 26, 2024) - PBKS won by 8 wickets with 8 balls to spare

Lowest score - 108/10 vs MI (May 9, 2018) - MI won by 102 runs

KKR vs LSG: Most Runs Quinton de Kock (LSG) - Matches: 4, Runs: 228, Average: 76, Strike Rake: 170.14, Highest Score: 140*

KL Rahul (LSG) - Matches: 4, Runs: 132, Average: 44, Strike Rake: 133.33, Highest Score: 68*

Sunil Narine (KKR) - Matches: 5, Runs: 131, Average: 32.75, Strike Rake: 198.48, Highest Score: 81

KKR vs LSG: Most wickets Mohsin Khan (LSG) - Innings: 5, Wickets: 6, Economy: 7, Average: 16.33, Best Figures: 3/20

Sunil Narine (KKR) - Innings: 5, Wickets: 5, Economy: 5.70, Average: 22.80, Best Figures: 2/28