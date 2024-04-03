Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

IPL Live Score 2024, DC vs KKR: Dream 11 prediction, pitch report, fantasy team and more

1 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2024, 04:00 PM IST
Saurav Mukherjee

IPL Live Score 2024, DC vs KKR: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata knight Riders, Shreyas Iyer-led KKR will face Rishabh Pant-led DC at the ongoing IPL 2024 on 3 April on ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Catch all the LIVE action with Livemint here.

IPL Live Score 2024, DC vs KKR: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata knight Riders, DC' captain Rishabh Pant and KKR' captain Shreyas Iyer during a practice session ahead of the IPL 2024 T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Visakhapatnam, Tuesday, April 2, 2024. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar) (PTI)Premium
IPL Live Score 2024, DC vs KKR: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata knight Riders, DC' captain Rishabh Pant and KKR' captain Shreyas Iyer during a practice session ahead of the IPL 2024 T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Visakhapatnam, Tuesday, April 2, 2024. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar) (PTI)

IPL Live Score 2024, DC vs KKR: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata knight Riders, After winning back to back two matches, Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders will face Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals at the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 tournament from 7:30 pm today on ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Both the teams have played 32 matches with each other at the IPL tournaments, where Delhi won in 15 matches while KKR were undefeated in 16. One match ended with no result. DC's highest against KKR is 228, while KKR highest against DC is 210.

IPL Live Score 2024, DC vs KKR: Pitch Report

The ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam is most likely to favour bowlers as its a slow wicket, with a lot of help to swingers swing in the earlier part of the match. Spinner may turn the match later in the evening. However, batters would also make some difference, but they need to make the most of the powerplay overs.

IPL Live Score 2024, DC vs KKR: Weather Report

The temperature will be around 30 degrees in Visakhapatnam when the match starts. It will slightly cool hotter, like 35 degrees during the match, and remain almost the same throughout the match. There is no chance of rain while the humidity will be extremely high at 88%. The air quality will remain fair.

IPL Live Score 2024, DC vs KKR: Probable XIs

KKR: PD Salt (wk), SP Narine, VR Iyer, S Iyer (C), Ramandeep Singh, RK Singh, AD Russell, AS Roy, Mitchell Starc, H Rana, Varun Chakravarthy

DC: David Warner, P Shaw, MR Marsh, Rishabh Pant (C), T Stubbs, Abhhishek Porel, Axar Patel, A Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, KK Ahmed

Catch all the LIVE action with Livemint here.

03 Apr 2024, 04:00:39 PM IST

03 Apr 2024, 03:59:12 PM IST

03 Apr 2024, 03:18:49 PM IST

DC Vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Fantasy team

Rishabh Pant (C & WK), David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Nitish Rana.

03 Apr 2024, 03:07:37 PM IST

DC Vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Bowlers to Watch Out For

Mitchell Starc (KKR)

H Rana (KKR)

AD Russell (KKR)

Axar Patel (DC)

Ishant Sharma (DC)

03 Apr 2024, 03:05:18 PM IST

DC Vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Batters to Watch Out For

PD Salt (KKR)

SP Narine (KKR)

VR Iyer (KKR)

Shreyas Iyer (KKR)

Rinku Singh (KKR)

David Warner (DC)

Rishabh Pant (DC)

Abishek Porel (DC)

03 Apr 2024, 02:51:42 PM IST

DC Vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Win probability

As per Google’s win probability, there is a 54% chance that KKR will beat Delhi in their third match, grab 2 more points and probably move on to the top of the points table beating Rajasthan.

As per CricTracker, no matter who bats first, Kolkata will win the match. We, too, expect KKR to emerge victorious against DC.

03 Apr 2024, 02:46:13 PM IST

DC Vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Will it be a hat-trick for KKR or Delhi will shine?

DC Vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Aiming for a hat-trick of the winning matches, it will be a test for Shreyas Iyer-led Knights, who will face Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals from 7:30 pm today at in Visakhapatnam.

