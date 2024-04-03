IPL Live Score 2024, DC vs KKR: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata knight Riders, After winning back to back two matches, Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders will face Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals at the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 tournament from 7:30 pm today on ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.
Both the teams have played 32 matches with each other at the IPL tournaments, where Delhi won in 15 matches while KKR were undefeated in 16. One match ended with no result. DC's highest against KKR is 228, while KKR highest against DC is 210.
IPL Live Score 2024, DC vs KKR: Pitch Report
The ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam is most likely to favour bowlers as its a slow wicket, with a lot of help to swingers swing in the earlier part of the match. Spinner may turn the match later in the evening. However, batters would also make some difference, but they need to make the most of the powerplay overs.
IPL Live Score 2024, DC vs KKR: Weather Report
The temperature will be around 30 degrees in Visakhapatnam when the match starts. It will slightly cool hotter, like 35 degrees during the match, and remain almost the same throughout the match. There is no chance of rain while the humidity will be extremely high at 88%. The air quality will remain fair.
IPL Live Score 2024, DC vs KKR: Probable XIs
KKR: PD Salt (wk), SP Narine, VR Iyer, S Iyer (C), Ramandeep Singh, RK Singh, AD Russell, AS Roy, Mitchell Starc, H Rana, Varun Chakravarthy
DC: David Warner, P Shaw, MR Marsh, Rishabh Pant (C), T Stubbs, Abhhishek Porel, Axar Patel, A Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, KK Ahmed
DC Vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Fantasy team
Rishabh Pant (C & WK), David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Nitish Rana.
DC Vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Bowlers to Watch Out For
Mitchell Starc (KKR)
H Rana (KKR)
AD Russell (KKR)
Axar Patel (DC)
Ishant Sharma (DC)
DC Vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Batters to Watch Out For
PD Salt (KKR)
SP Narine (KKR)
VR Iyer (KKR)
Shreyas Iyer (KKR)
Rinku Singh (KKR)
David Warner (DC)
Rishabh Pant (DC)
Abishek Porel (DC)
As per Google’s win probability, there is a 54% chance that KKR will beat Delhi in their third match, grab 2 more points and probably move on to the top of the points table beating Rajasthan.
As per CricTracker, no matter who bats first, Kolkata will win the match. We, too, expect KKR to emerge victorious against DC.
DC Vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Aiming for a hat-trick of the winning matches, it will be a test for Shreyas Iyer-led Knights, who will face Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals from 7:30 pm today at in Visakhapatnam.
