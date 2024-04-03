IPL Live Score 2024, DC vs KKR: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata knight Riders, After winning back to back two matches, Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders will face Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals at the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 tournament from 7:30 pm today on ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Both the teams have played 32 matches with each other at the IPL tournaments, where Delhi won in 15 matches while KKR were undefeated in 16. One match ended with no result. DC's highest against KKR is 228, while KKR highest against DC is 210.

IPL Live Score 2024, DC vs KKR: Pitch Report

The ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam is most likely to favour bowlers as its a slow wicket, with a lot of help to swingers swing in the earlier part of the match. Spinner may turn the match later in the evening. However, batters would also make some difference, but they need to make the most of the powerplay overs.

IPL Live Score 2024, DC vs KKR: Weather Report

The temperature will be around 30 degrees in Visakhapatnam when the match starts. It will slightly cool hotter, like 35 degrees during the match, and remain almost the same throughout the match. There is no chance of rain while the humidity will be extremely high at 88%. The air quality will remain fair.

IPL Live Score 2024, DC vs KKR: Probable XIs

KKR: PD Salt (wk), SP Narine, VR Iyer, S Iyer (C), Ramandeep Singh, RK Singh, AD Russell, AS Roy, Mitchell Starc, H Rana, Varun Chakravarthy

DC: David Warner, P Shaw, MR Marsh, Rishabh Pant (C), T Stubbs, Abhhishek Porel, Axar Patel, A Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, KK Ahmed

