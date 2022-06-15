IPL media rights auction points to viewership’s shifting landscape

As production took a hit in TV and print circulation fell during the pandemic, digital also cornered a larger share of advertising revenue. Ad volumes on TV bounced back in 2021 but again declined slightly in January-March 2022, shows BARC data. Riding on the pandemic-led push, digital’s share is only likely to grow in the coming years. Reliance-owned Viacom18, which won the digital rights, may be eyeing the rising ad revenue to recover some of the hefty amount it is paying BCCI.