IPL media rights tender for 2023-2027 to be released in October

BCCI honorary secretary Jay Shah noted that the 'IPL Media Rights tender for the cycle 2023-2027 will be released immediately after the appointment of two new IPL teams which is scheduled to be announced on 25th October 2021.'

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the governing body for cricket in the country, on Tuesday, announced that the tender for the media rights for the commercial T20 tournament Indian Premier League for the period 2023 to 2027 will be released in October. The decision was taken by the governing council of IPL in its meeting on September 28.

To be sure, at the end of August, BCCI had floated an Invitation to Tender (ITT) inviting bids for owning two new teams to be inducted in IPL. Interested parties could buy the tender for a non-refundable ₹10 lakh plus taxes till October 5.

The current media rights for IPL are with Star India. The company won both the television broadcast rights as well as digital streaming rights for ₹16,347.50 crore for a period of five years in 2017. The aggressive bid was made for IPL's consolidated global media rights under the leadership of Uday Shankar, the then CEO and chairman of Star India.