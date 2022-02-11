IPL mega auction 2022: Date, time and where to watch the mega auction live1 min read . Updated: 11 Feb 2022, 12:32 PM IST
IPL auction 2022: A total of 217 more cricketers will be brought in the auction from a pool of 590 shortlisted cricketers.
The mega auction for the IPL 2022 season will be held on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru. A total of 590 cricketers will go under the hammer. Amongst 590 players who have registered for the auction, 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped players and 7 belong to Associate Nations. This time with the addition of two new teams the bidding for the players is likely to get more exciting as the team franchises will try to make the best combination of players for the cricket's largest league.
A total of 217 more cricketers will be brought in the auction from a pool of 590 shortlisted cricketers. Meanwhile, 33 cricketers have already been retained/ picked by the 10 teams playing in the IPL.
The auction will take place in Bengaluru. The live coverage of the mega auction of IPL will start at 11 am on Saturday (12 February) and also at the same time on Sunday (13 February). Cricket fans can watch the live auction on Star Sports Network. The mega auction will also be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.
Teams - Available Purse
Punjab Kings: 72 crore
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 68 crore
Rajasthan Royals: 62 crore
Lucknow Super Giants: 59 crore
Royal Challengers Bangalore: 57 crore
Gujarat Titans: 52 crore
Chennai Super Kings: 48 crore
Kolkata Knight Riders: 48 crore
Mumbai Indians: 48 crore
Delhi Capitals: 47.5 crore
