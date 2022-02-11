Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IPL mega auction 2022: Date, time and where to watch the mega auction live

IPL mega auction 2022: Date, time and where to watch the mega auction live

IPL trophy during the final of the Vivo Indian Premier League 2021 between the Chennai Super Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders.
12:32 PM IST Livemint

  • IPL auction 2022: A total of 217 more cricketers will be brought in the auction from a pool of 590 shortlisted cricketers.

The mega auction for the IPL 2022 season will be held on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru. A total of 590 cricketers will go under the hammer. Amongst 590 players who have registered for the auction, 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped players and 7 belong to Associate Nations. This time with the addition of two new teams the bidding for the players is likely to get more exciting as the team franchises will try to make the best combination of players for the cricket's largest league.

A total of 217 more cricketers will be brought in the auction from a pool of 590 shortlisted cricketers. Meanwhile, 33 cricketers have already been retained/ picked by the 10 teams playing in the IPL.

Here is all you need to know about IPL mega auction 2022:

The auction will take place in Bengaluru. The live coverage of the mega auction of IPL will start at 11 am on Saturday (12 February) and also at the same time on Sunday (13 February). Cricket fans can watch the live auction on Star Sports Network. The mega auction will also be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Teams -                             Available Purse

Punjab Kings:                 72 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad:   68 crore

Rajasthan Royals:          62 crore

Lucknow Super Giants: 59 crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 57 crore

Gujarat Titans:               52 crore

Chennai Super Kings: 48 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders: 48 crore

Mumbai Indians:      48 crore

Delhi Capitals:        47.5 crore

