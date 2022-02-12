1 min read.Updated: 12 Feb 2022, 10:43 AM ISTLivemint
The Tata IPL mega auction is all set to start today a total of 590 players -- 370 Indians and 220 overseas -- are set to go under the hammer at the IPL 2022 mega auction, which is set to take place in Bengaluru at ITC Gardenia.
Eight old franchises Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, and Royal Challengers Bangalore retained a few players while two new teams Gujarat Titans and Lucknow have picked some players ahead of the auction.