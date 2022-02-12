OPEN APP
Home / Sports / Cricket News /  IPL mega auction 2022 live updates: 161 players to go under the hammer on Day 1, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan in focus

IPL mega auction 2022 live updates: 161 players to go under the hammer on Day 1, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan in focus

The 15th IPL auction is the last mega event as the BCCI is planning to do away with the concept as most franchises don't want their stable core to be tinkered with.Premium
The 15th IPL auction is the last mega event as the BCCI is planning to do away with the concept as most franchises don't want their stable core to be tinkered with.
 1 min read . Updated: 12 Feb 2022, 10:43 AM IST Livemint

  • IPL mega auction: A total of 590 players -- 370 Indians and 220 overseas -- are set to go under the hammer at the IPL 2022 mega auction, which is set to take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13

Listen to this article

The Tata IPL mega auction is all set to start today a total of 590 players -- 370 Indians and 220 overseas -- are set to go under the hammer at the IPL 2022 mega auction, which is set to take place in Bengaluru at ITC Gardenia.

Eight old franchises Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, and Royal Challengers Bangalore retained a few players while two new teams Gujarat Titans and Lucknow have picked some players ahead of the auction.

Live updates of Tata IPL 2022 mega auction:

Indian players to watch out for: Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur,Deepak Chahar,Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan,Yuzvendra Chahal,Washington Sundar,Shikhar Dhawan,Devdutt Padikkal,Deepak Hooda.

Also read: IPL 2022: Each team's costliest pick in the league since 2014

Foreign players to watch out for: David Warner, Quinton de Kock,Kagiso Rabada,Jason Holder,Jason Roy,Jonny Bairstow.

Also read: IPL mega auction 2022: Date, time and where to watch the mega auction live

 

 

 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout