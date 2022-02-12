The Tata IPL mega auction is all set to start today a total of 590 players -- 370 Indians and 220 overseas -- are set to go under the hammer at the IPL 2022 mega auction, which is set to take place in Bengaluru at ITC Gardenia.

Eight old franchises Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, and Royal Challengers Bangalore retained a few players while two new teams Gujarat Titans and Lucknow have picked some players ahead of the auction.

Live updates of Tata IPL 2022 mega auction:

Indian players to watch out for: Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur,Deepak Chahar,Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan,Yuzvendra Chahal,Washington Sundar,Shikhar Dhawan,Devdutt Padikkal,Deepak Hooda.

Foreign players to watch out for: David Warner, Quinton de Kock,Kagiso Rabada,Jason Holder,Jason Roy,Jonny Bairstow.

