The mega auction of the Indian Premier League(IPL) which will start tomorrow has 590 cricketers who will go under the hammer in the two-day event at Bengaluru.

However, 10 players are kept in the marquee category with a base price of ₹2 crore. The list includes four Indian cricketers and six. The list of Indian marquee players includes Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin. The list of foreign marquee players includes Faf Du Plessis, David Warner, Pat Cummins, Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada and Trent Boult.

The other players who are in the two crore bracket are Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, David Miller, Suresh Raina, Jason Roy, Steve Smith, Robin Uthappa, Shakib Al Hasan, Mitchell Marsh, Krunal Pandya, Harshal Patel, Ishan Kishan, Sam Billings, Dinesh Karthik, Ambati Rayudu, Matthew Wade, Deepak Chahar, Lockie Ferguson, Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur, Mark Wood, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adil Rashid, Imran Tahir, Adam Zampa, Mujeeb Zadran, Chris Jordan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Evin Lewis, Jofra Archer, James Vince, Marchant de Lange, Saqib Mahmood, Ashton Agar, David Willey, Craig Overton.

𝘽𝙞𝙜 𝙉𝙖𝙢𝙚𝙨 𝙖𝙩 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙈𝙚𝙜𝙖 𝘼𝙪𝙘𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 💪🏻



A bidding war on the cards 👍🏻 👍🏻



Here are the 1⃣0⃣ Marquee Players at the 2⃣0⃣2⃣2⃣ #IPLAuction 🔽 pic.twitter.com/lOF1hBCp8o — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 1, 2022

Shikhar Dhawan

The opening batsman is one of the prolific performers in the IPL and was one of the highest run-scorer for the Delhi Capitals franchise.

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer could be the highest ever auction buy (in the 20 crore range) according to the reports. The former Delhi Capitals skipper can be a hot favourite for many franchises.

Mohammed Shami

Senior Indian pacer Mohammad Shami has also been put in the marquee players list due to his string of good performances with the white ball.

Ravichandran Ashwin

India's senior spinner with his spin bowling options and handy skills in batting will also attract the franchises during the auction.

Kagiso Rabada

The South African pace ace has been key to the Delhi Capitals' success in the previous two seasons and was the leading bowler with 30 scalps in 2020 when they reached the final.

Rabada, 26, remains one of the few genuine pace bowlers in world cricket and seems to justify his base price of $267,000, with teams expected to shell out big bucks for him.

David Warner

The swashbuckling opener silenced his critics last year with his key role in Australia's maiden T20 World Cup triumph following a poor IPL season with Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Warner, 35, who led the side to their only IPL title in 2016, was removed as Hyderabad's captain in the first leg of the pandemic-hit competition, later dropped from the team and finally released.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.