IPL Mega Auction 2025: Base price for Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and other top players; check list here

With barely a day remaining for the Indian Premier League 2024 mega auction, which will take place at Saudi Arabia's Jeddah on Sunday, speculations are rife about which players the 10 franchises may select.

For the IPL mega auctions, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has finalised 366 Indian players and 208 overseas cricketers. Strong contenders like Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Jos Buttler, and Shreyas Iyer are likely to spark bidding wars among the franchises.

Also, the list of uncapped players includes 318 Indians and 12 international cricketers. Franchises are set to fill 204 slots, including 70 reserved for overseas players.

This time, the BCCI has raised the minimum base price for marquee players like Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Arshdeep Singh and Ishan Kishan to ₹2 crore.

Also, overseas marquee players like Jos Buttler, David Warner, Kagiso Rabada, Glenn Maxwell and Trent Boult have the same minimum base price.

Not only this, the minimum base price for all players have been hiked to ₹30 lakh, up by ₹10 lakh from last year.

According to details, each IPL team can have a maximum of 25 players in its squad and a maximum of eight overseas players in its lineup. For this, franchises were given a maximum purse limit of ₹120 crore to retain or bid for players.

Indian star players with a base price of ₹ 2 crore: Rishabh Pant: The former Delhi Capitals skipper is up for bids this time. As per stats, in 11 matches, he has scored 3,284 runs at a strike rate of 148.93. He even has scored a century and has 18 half-centuries to his name. As wicket-keeper, he has taken 75 catches and did 23 stumpings.

KL Rahul: This former Lucknow Super Giants skipper has scored 4,683 runs in 132 matches. In his IPL career, he has hit 4 centuries and 37 half-centuries. As wicket-keeper, Rahul executed 78 catches and did 7 stumpings.

Shreyas Iyer: The IPL 2024 winning skipper of KKR is up for bids this auction. He has scored 3,127 runs in 116 matches and took 49 impressive catches.

Overseas star players with a base price of ₹ 2 crore: Jos Buttler: This English player has scored 3,582 runs in 107 matches at a strike rate of 147.52. He also hit 7 centuries and 19 half-centuries.

David Warner: Former Australian opener has scored 6,565 runs is 184 matches. Considered as a reliable player, Warner has hit 4 centuries and 62 half-centuries.