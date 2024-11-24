IPL 2025 Mega Auction Live Updates: It's mega auction time in Saudi Arabia as Indian Premier League (IPL) arrives in this middle-eastern country for the first time in history. The two-day event starts on November 24 at 3 PM IST with some of the biggest names in the world of T20 cricket going under the hammer.
As many as four franchises - Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Delhi Capitals - enter the auction with a search for a captain. A total of 577 names will be up for auction for 204 slots to fill. A total of ₹641.5 crores are in the kitty of 10 teams combined with Punjab Kings having the highest purse of ₹110.5 crore.
RCB with ₹83 crore are second-highest followed by Delhi Capitals, who have ₹73 crores. Among the few names to engage in a bidding war are Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul - all three being captaincy options. All the teams will have right-to-match (RTM) cards if they wish to but back their players from the previous season.
₹2 crore is the highest base price for a player in IPL 2025 mega auction with 81 players choosing to be in top bracket. There are two marquee sets too, consisting seven Indian players.
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Who is the auctioneer for IPL 2025 mega auction?
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Having already scripted history in the previous season, Mallika Sagar, once again, has been entrusted with the job of conduction the auction in IPL 2025. She had replaced auctioneer Hugh Edmeades in IPL 2024, this breaking the long-standing tradition dominated by men.
IPL 2025 Auction Live: When and where to watch?
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Star Sports is the broadcast partners of Indian Premier League. The IPL 2025 mega auction will be telecast live on Star Sports channels in India from 3 PM IST. Live streaming of IPL 2025 mega auction will be available on Jio Cinema app and website.
