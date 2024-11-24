LIVE UPDATES

IPL 2025 Mega Auction Live Updates: Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer in focus in Saudi Arabia

1 min read . Updated: 24 Nov 2024, 08:56 AM IST

IPL 2025 Mega Auction Live Updates: The two-day event begins on November 24 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Mallika Sagar will be conducting the IPL 2025 mega auction which begins at 3 PM IST.