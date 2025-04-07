IPL MI vs RCB head-to-head stats: Who has the edge in this epic rivalry? Do Mumbai have more wins than Bengaluru?

The Wankhede Stadium awaits a blockbuster matchup as 5-time champions Mumbai Indians welcome the red hot Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League on Monday, April 7. The hosts have endured a topsy-turvy season as they sit in eight position in the table with just 2 points from 4 matches so far and head into this fixture on the back of consecutive defeats.

RCB’s season has been better as they sit in third spot with 4 points from 3 matches, although they too come into the fixture on the back of a defeat.

The two teams have played each other 33 times since the beginning of the IPL in 2008 and the home side have a clear advantage in this rivalry.

Let us take a look at the key stats ahead of Monday’s blockbuster encounter.

MI vs RCB: Overall Head to Head in IPL Total Matches Played: 33 - MI: 19 wins, RCB: 14 wins (including a win in the Super Over after scores were level in 20 overs)

The last time the two teams met each other, at the same venue on April 11, 2024, MI ran out winners by 7 wickets.

MI vs RCB at the Wankhede Stadium Total Matches Played: 11, MI: 8 wins, RCB: 3 wins

Last result: MI won by 7 wickets on April 11, 2024

MI’s record at the Wankhede Stadium Total matches played: 86, Won: 52, Lost: 33, No Result: 1

Highest Score - 234/5 vs DC (April 7, 2024) - MI won by 29 runs

Lowest Score - 87/10 vs SRH (April 24, 2018) - SRH won by 31 runs

RCB’s record at the Wankhede Stadium Total Matches played: 18, Won: 8, Lost 10

Highest Score - 235/1 vs MI (May 10, 2015) - RCB won by 39 runs

Lowest Score - 122/9 vs CSK (April 25, 2021) - CSK won by 69 runs

MI vs RCB: Most Runs Virat Kohli (RCB) - Matches: 34, Runs: 913, Average: 34.43, Strike Rake: 127.33, Highest Score: 92*

AB de Villiers (RCB) - Matches: 19, Runs: 693, Average: 49.50, Strike Rake: 153.65, Highest Score: 133*

Rohit Sharma (MI) - Matches: 24, Runs: 612, Average: 27.81, Strike Rake: 141.66, Highest Score: 94

MI vs RCB: Most wickets Jasprit Bumrah (MI) - Innings: 19, Wickets: 29, Economy: 7.45, Average: 19.03, Best Figures: 5/21

Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB/MI) - Innings: 16, Wickets: 24, Economy: 7.78, Average: 19.79, Best Figures: 4/38