IPL MI vs RCB head-to-head stats: Who has the edge in this epic rivalry? Do Mumbai have more wins than Bengaluru?

Mumbai Indians will meet the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the eager awaited clash at the former's home, the Wankhede Stadium. The two teams have always played high octane cricket, and Monday's encounter in Mumbai promises to carry on that legacy

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Published7 Apr 2025, 01:48 PM IST
Mumbai Indians’ Jasprit Bumrah took part in a a practice session ahead of their match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Will he return to action at the Wankhede Stadium after a long layoff? (Photo by PTI)(PTI)

The Wankhede Stadium awaits a blockbuster matchup as 5-time champions Mumbai Indians welcome the red hot Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League on Monday, April 7. The hosts have endured a topsy-turvy season as they sit in eight position in the table with just 2 points from 4 matches so far and head into this fixture on the back of consecutive defeats.

RCB’s season has been better as they sit in third spot with 4 points from 3 matches, although they too come into the fixture on the back of a defeat.

The two teams have played each other 33 times since the beginning of the IPL in 2008 and the home side have a clear advantage in this rivalry.

Let us take a look at the key stats ahead of Monday’s blockbuster encounter.

MI vs RCB: Overall Head to Head in IPL

Total Matches Played: 33 - MI: 19 wins, RCB: 14 wins (including a win in the Super Over after scores were level in 20 overs)

The last time the two teams met each other, at the same venue on April 11, 2024, MI ran out winners by 7 wickets.

MI vs RCB at the Wankhede Stadium

Total Matches Played: 11, MI: 8 wins, RCB: 3 wins

Last result: MI won by 7 wickets on April 11, 2024

MI’s record at the Wankhede Stadium

Total matches played: 86, Won: 52, Lost: 33, No Result: 1

Highest Score - 234/5 vs DC (April 7, 2024) - MI won by 29 runs

Lowest Score - 87/10 vs SRH (April 24, 2018) - SRH won by 31 runs

RCB’s record at the Wankhede Stadium

Total Matches played: 18, Won: 8, Lost 10

Highest Score - 235/1 vs MI (May 10, 2015) - RCB won by 39 runs

Lowest Score - 122/9 vs CSK (April 25, 2021) - CSK won by 69 runs

MI vs RCB: Most Runs

Virat Kohli (RCB) - Matches: 34, Runs: 913, Average: 34.43, Strike Rake: 127.33, Highest Score: 92*

AB de Villiers (RCB) - Matches: 19, Runs: 693, Average: 49.50, Strike Rake: 153.65, Highest Score: 133*

Rohit Sharma (MI) - Matches: 24, Runs: 612, Average: 27.81, Strike Rake: 141.66, Highest Score: 94

MI vs RCB: Most wickets

Jasprit Bumrah (MI) - Innings: 19, Wickets: 29, Economy: 7.45, Average: 19.03, Best Figures: 5/21

Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB/MI) - Innings: 16, Wickets: 24, Economy: 7.78, Average: 19.79, Best Figures: 4/38

Harbhajan Singh (MI) - Innings: 21, Wickets: 22, Economy: 7.23, Average: 25.00, Best Figures: 3/20

First Published:7 Apr 2025, 01:48 PM IST
