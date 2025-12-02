IPL 2026 mini-auction register finalised: 1,062 Indians, 293 overseas players signed up

More than 1000 players have registered themselves for the Indian Premier League (IPL) mini auction scheduled for 16 December in Abu Dhabi. This includes around 16 capped Indian players. However, RCB legend Glenn Maxwell has decided to not participate in the tournament this time around.

Cricbuzz, which has accessed the auction register, reported that 1,355 players have put up their names for the mini-auction. The list has some major international names from Australia, England, South Africa, and Afghanistan.

Among them, 1,062 are Indian cricketers while 293 are overseas talents.

Mayank Agarwal, KS Bharat, Rahul Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Deep, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan, Prithvi Shaw and Umesh Yadav are some of the top Indian talents who have signed up for the auction.

Glenn Maxwell steps back from IPL Australian T20 legend Glenn Maxwell has announced that he is stepping away from the IPL. He made the announcement via Instagram.

"After many unforgettable seasons in IPL, I've decided not to put my name into the auction this year. It's a big call, and one I make with a lot of gratitude for everything this league has given me," Maxwell said, adding, "The IPL has helped shaped me as a cricketer and as a person. I've been lucky to play with world-class teammates, and perform in front of fans whose passion is unmatched. The memories, the challenges, and the energy of India will stay with me forever. Thank you all for your support over the years, hopefully see you soon."

Who are some of the top international talents? Among the top Australian talents who have put themselves up for the mini-auction are Cameron Green, Matthew Short, Joshn Inglis, and Steve Smith.

England cricketers Jamie Smith and Jonny Bairstow, New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, and Devon Conway, and Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga and Matheesha Pathirana have also put their names up for auction.

How much can the sides spend in the mini auction? The 10 IPL franchises have a total of ₹237.55 crore to spend in the upcoming mini auction after they announced on 15 November the names of the players they intend to retain for the upcoming season.

Kolkata Knight Riders can spend the most amount, with the side having a maximum purse of ₹64.40 crores. Second in line are five-time champions Chennai Super Kings, who will have ₹43.40 crore at their disposal.