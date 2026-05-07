Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 7 (ANI): A majestic hundred from Mitchell Marsh and late cameos from Nicholas Pooran and Rishabh Pant propelled Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to a massive 209/3 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash on Thursday night in Lucknow.

Following a rain interruption that reduced the contest to 19 overs per side, Marsh produced a sensational innings, blasting 111 off just 56 deliveries, studded with nine fours and nine sixes.

Nicholas Pooran provided strong support with a fluent 38 from 23 balls, while skipper Rishabh Pant added the finishing touches with a breathtaking 32 off only 10 deliveries.

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People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What was Mitchell Marsh's highest score in the LSG vs RCB IPL match? ⌵ Mitchell Marsh scored a majestic 111 off just 56 deliveries, including nine fours and nine sixes, in the IPL clash between LSG and RCB. 2 How did Mitchell Marsh's century impact the LSG vs RCB match? ⌵ Mitchell Marsh's blazing century powered LSG to a massive total of 209/3 against RCB. His innings included the fastest fifty of his IPL career and the quickest century by an LSG batter. 3 What happened when Mitchell Marsh hit a six during the LSG vs RCB game? ⌵ During the powerplay, Mitchell Marsh hit a six that cleared the boundary but struck a cameraman positioned just beyond it. 4 Who provided late support to Mitchell Marsh's innings for LSG? ⌵ Nicholas Pooran provided strong support with a fluent 38 from 23 balls, and skipper Rishabh Pant added finishing touches with a breathtaking 32 off only 10 deliveries. 5 What was the final score for LSG against RCB after Mitchell Marsh's century? ⌵ Following Mitchell Marsh's century and late cameos from Nicholas Pooran and Rishabh Pant, LSG posted a massive 209/3 against RCB.

Asked to bat, Mitchell Marsh and Arshin Kulkarni opened the innings for LSG. Marsh gave the home team a flying start as he slammed RCB's bowlers all over the park.

After a cautious start against some disciplined bowling, Mitchell Marsh shifted gears dramatically, launching a fierce assault on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru attack. He first targeted Krunal Pandya, smashing 12 runs in the fourth over, before tearing into Rasikh Salam Dar for 17 runs in the fifth.

Marsh maintained the momentum in the final over of the powerplay, hammering Josh Hazlewood for another 12 runs to propel Lucknow Super Giants to a commanding 68 without loss at the end of six overs.

The Australian all-rounder then raced to a stunning half-century off just 20 deliveries, the fastest fifty of his IPL career.

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Only Abhishek Sharma (18 balls) has a quicker fifty than Marsh at Lucknow in IPL. Marsh attacked RCB bowlers from one end, but Kulkarni struggled to put bat on ball as he was finally removed in the 10th over by Kulkarni for 17 runs off 24 balls, bringing Nicholas Pooran to the crease.

The duo then added a vital stand of 70 runs for the second wicket, before Hazlewood got the better of Marsh for 111, bringing LSG skipper Rishabh Pant to the crease.

Marsh reached his hundred in just 49 balls. 49-ball century slammed by Marsh is the quickest by an LSG batter, bettering 54-ball hundred by Rishabh Pant vs RCB at the same venue last year.

Rasikh Salam Dar got the better of Pooran in the final over for 38, bringing Aiden Markram to the crease.

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