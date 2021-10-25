IPL New Teams Auction Live Updates: The bidding process for two new Indian Premier League (IPL) is ongoing in Dubai. 22 companies have picked up tender document worth ₹10 lakh but with base price for new teams pegged at ₹2,000 crore, there were only ten serious bidders in fray. The Governing Council of the IPL had issued the 'Invitation to Tender' ("ITT") document available on payment of the non-refundable tender fees on August 31, 2021.

Manchester United owners showing interest to be a part of the IPL may be one of the reasons why the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on September 21 informed they have decided to extend the date for purchasing the Invitation to Tender (ITT) for the right to own and operate one of two proposed new IPL teams document till October 10 from the initial deadline of October 5.

BCCI expected to garner ₹5,000-7,000 cr

BCCI is expected to earn ₹5,000-7,000 crore from the sale of the two new IPL teams.

Bid submissions done



Verification process underway here in Dubai



The Big Announcement soon

The announcement for two new IPL teams is expected at around 3:00 pm (IST). Around ten parties are reported to have submitted the bids.

All parties have submitted bids for two new IPL teams

The bid submission process has been done and the verification process underway here in Dubai for two new IPL teams.

Manchester United owners reach Dubai

The owners of Manchester United -- the Glazer family also reached UAE to try and ensure they get to own one team in the cash-rich league, according to news agency ANI.

The stage is set!



Bidding for the 2 new IPL teams to commence shortly!

The Indian cricket board will be expecting the two new IPL franchises to go for ₹7000 crore to ₹10,000 crore each after the bidding process begins here today afternoon.

There are 22 companies which have picked up tender document worth ₹10 lakh but with base price for new teams pegged at INR 2000 crore, there is expected to be only five to six serious bidders in fray.

The BCCI is also allowing a consortium of up to three companies/individuals to bid for a franchise.

However, in case of an individual or company, that particular entity's annual turnover should be minimum ₹3000 crore and in case of consortium, each of the three entities should have an annual turnover of ₹2500 crore.

