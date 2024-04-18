IPL Orange Cap 2024: Despite batting disaster against Delhi; Shubman Gill enters Top 5; check list of highest scorers
IPL Orange Cap 2024: Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill pushed down Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma to enter the Top 5 run-getters this season despite GT's batting disaster against Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 17.
IPL Orange Cap 2024: In a low-scoring match held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 17, the Delhi Capitals (DC) secured a comfortable win against the Gujarat Titans (GT). Gujarat faced a batting collapse, being bundled out for 89 in 17.3 overs, while DC chased down the target swiftly in 8.5 overs, clinching a 6-wicket win. This match didn't significantly alter the Orange Cap leaderboard, as nobody scored big runs.