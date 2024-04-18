IPL Orange Cap 2024: In a low-scoring match held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 17, the Delhi Capitals (DC) secured a comfortable win against the Gujarat Titans (GT). Gujarat faced a batting collapse, being bundled out for 89 in 17.3 overs, while DC chased down the target swiftly in 8.5 overs, clinching a 6-wicket win. This match didn't significantly alter the Orange Cap leaderboard, as nobody scored big runs.

However, GT captain Shubman Gill still managed to move up to fifth place after scoring eight runs in that match. He has scored 263 runs so far in seven matches. Virat Kohli remains at the top with 361 runs, followed by Riyan Parag, Sunil Narine and Sanju Samson.

Sai Sudharsan has also managed to make an entry into the Top 10. He got past Travis Head (235 in 5 innings). Even though the GT batter made just 12 runs off 9 balls against Delhi, he is at number 10 with 238 runs in 7 innings.

POS Player Mat Inns Runs HS Avg SR 1 Virat Kohli 7 7 361 113* 72.2 147.34 2 Riyan Parag 7 7 318 84* 63.6 161.42 3 Sunil Narine 6 6 276 109 46 187.75 4 Sanju Samson 7 7 276 82* 55.2 155.05 5 Shubman Gill 7 7 263 89* 43.83 151.14 6 Rohit Sharma 6 6 261 105* 52.2 167.3 7 Heinrich Klaasen 6 6 253 80* 63.25 199.21 8 Jos Buttler 6 6 250 107* 62.5 147.92 9 Shivam Dube 6 6 242 66* 60.5 163.51 10 Sai Sudharsan 7 7 238 45 34 127.95

Orange Cap: Top 3 scorers

Thanks to his maiden century in professional cricket against Rajasthan Royals (RR), Sunil Narine is now among the Top three run-scorers in this IPL season. He is at number three.

Riyan Parag and Virat Kohli have been competing against each other for the top spot. At the moment, King Kohli is winning with 361 runs in 7 innings.

