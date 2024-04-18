IPL Orange Cap 2024: In a low-scoring match held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 17, the Delhi Capitals (DC) secured a comfortable win against the Gujarat Titans (GT). Gujarat faced a batting collapse, being bundled out for 89 in 17.3 overs, while DC chased down the target swiftly in 8.5 overs, clinching a 6-wicket win. This match didn't significantly alter the Orange Cap leaderboard, as nobody scored big runs.
Also Read: Who won yesterday IPL Match? Top highlights of last night’s GT vs DC match
However, GT captain Shubman Gill still managed to move up to fifth place after scoring eight runs in that match. He has scored 263 runs so far in seven matches. Virat Kohli remains at the top with 361 runs, followed by Riyan Parag, Sunil Narine and Sanju Samson.
Sai Sudharsan has also managed to make an entry into the Top 10. He got past Travis Head (235 in 5 innings). Even though the GT batter made just 12 runs off 9 balls against Delhi, he is at number 10 with 238 runs in 7 innings.
|POS
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|SR
|1
|Virat Kohli
|7
|7
|361
|113*
|72.2
|147.34
|2
|Riyan Parag
|7
|7
|318
|84*
|63.6
|161.42
|3
|Sunil Narine
|6
|6
|276
|109
|46
|187.75
|4
|Sanju Samson
|7
|7
|276
|82*
|55.2
|155.05
|5
|Shubman Gill
|7
|7
|263
|89*
|43.83
|151.14
|6
|Rohit Sharma
|6
|6
|261
|105*
|52.2
|167.3
|7
|Heinrich Klaasen
|6
|6
|253
|80*
|63.25
|199.21
|8
|Jos Buttler
|6
|6
|250
|107*
|62.5
|147.92
|9
|Shivam Dube
|6
|6
|242
|66*
|60.5
|163.51
|10
|Sai Sudharsan
|7
|7
|238
|45
|34
|127.95
Orange Cap: Top 3 scorers
Thanks to his maiden century in professional cricket against Rajasthan Royals (RR), Sunil Narine is now among the Top three run-scorers in this IPL season. He is at number three.
Also Read: Netizens slam Titans' Shubman Gill for losing against Capitals
Riyan Parag and Virat Kohli have been competing against each other for the top spot. At the moment, King Kohli is winning with 361 runs in 7 innings.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!