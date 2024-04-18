Hello User
IPL Orange Cap 2024: Despite batting disaster against Delhi; Shubman Gill enters Top 5; check list of highest scorers

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

IPL Orange Cap 2024: Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill pushed down Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma to enter the Top 5 run-getters this season despite GT's batting disaster against Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 17.

IPL Orange Cap 2024: Gujarat Titans batter Shubman Gill plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Wednesday, April 17, 2024. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

IPL Orange Cap 2024: In a low-scoring match held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 17, the Delhi Capitals (DC) secured a comfortable win against the Gujarat Titans (GT). Gujarat faced a batting collapse, being bundled out for 89 in 17.3 overs, while DC chased down the target swiftly in 8.5 overs, clinching a 6-wicket win. This match didn't significantly alter the Orange Cap leaderboard, as nobody scored big runs.

Also Read: Who won yesterday IPL Match? Top highlights of last night’s GT vs DC match

However, GT captain Shubman Gill still managed to move up to fifth place after scoring eight runs in that match. He has scored 263 runs so far in seven matches. Virat Kohli remains at the top with 361 runs, followed by Riyan Parag, Sunil Narine and Sanju Samson.

Sai Sudharsan has also managed to make an entry into the Top 10. He got past Travis Head (235 in 5 innings). Even though the GT batter made just 12 runs off 9 balls against Delhi, he is at number 10 with 238 runs in 7 innings.

POSPlayerMatInnsRunsHSAvgSR
1Virat Kohli77361113*72.2147.34
2Riyan Parag7731884*63.6161.42
3Sunil Narine6627610946187.75
4Sanju Samson7727682*55.2155.05
5Shubman Gill7726389*43.83151.14
6Rohit Sharma66261105*52.2167.3
7Heinrich Klaasen6625380*63.25199.21
8Jos Buttler66250107*62.5147.92
9Shivam Dube6624266*60.5163.51
10Sai Sudharsan772384534127.95

Orange Cap: Top 3 scorers

Thanks to his maiden century in professional cricket against Rajasthan Royals (RR), Sunil Narine is now among the Top three run-scorers in this IPL season. He is at number three.

Also Read: Netizens slam Titans' Shubman Gill for losing against Capitals

Riyan Parag and Virat Kohli have been competing against each other for the top spot. At the moment, King Kohli is winning with 361 runs in 7 innings.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
