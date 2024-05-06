IPL playoff scenario: Can KL Rahul's LSG still qualify after 98-run defeat against KKR? Here's what they must do
LSG face a tough road to playoffs after a heavy defeat to KKR. They must win their remaining 3 matches to qualify. KKR is in a strong position at the top of the table, needing just one win to confirm their playoff spot.
Kolkata Knight Riders inflicted a mammoth 98-run defeat on Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Sports City stadium on Sunday. The crushing defeat meant that LSG's net run rate took a massive hit as they now have just 3 games left to play to secure a play-off spot.
