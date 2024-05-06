Kolkata Knight Riders inflicted a mammoth 98-run defeat on Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Sports City stadium on Sunday. The crushing defeat meant that LSG's net run rate took a massive hit as they now have just 3 games left to play to secure a play-off spot.

LSG's qualification scenario:

Kl Rahul's side have won 6 of their 11 matches this season and sit 5th on the points table with 12 points and a net run-rate of -0.371. LSG don't have much to worry about at the moment, with play-off qualification still in their hands.

If they win their next three matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, they will make the playoffs with ease. However, if they lose just 1 of their next 2 matches, they may have to rely on the results of other teams to secure a confirmed place.

Notably, before the introduction of the LSG and GT in 2022, IPL teams qualified for the playoffs with as little as 12 or 14 points. But since then, the competition for the top 4 spots has become much tighter, and teams typically need 16 points to be relatively certain of a playoff berth, and 18 points to remove all doubt about their qualification.

KKR playoff scenario:

Kolkata Knight Riders have all but qualified for the playoffs and sit at the top of the IPL points table with 16 points and a net run rate of +1.453. With 3 matches remaining in the league stage, KKR need to win just one more match to secure a place in the IPL 2024 playoffs.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side face Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in their next 3 matches.

