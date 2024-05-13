IPL playoff scenarios: How can RCB and CSK qualify this year? Here's what they must do
IPL playoff scenarios: RCB secured a convincing victory over Delhi Capitals, moving to the 5th spot in the IPL Points Table. Their playoff hopes hinge on winning against CSK and other teams' results. A high-scoring win could boost their chances based on net run rate.
Royals Challengers Bengaluru picked up yet another win this IPL season to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Faf Du Plessis-led side handed Delhi Capitals a convincing 42-run defeat at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.