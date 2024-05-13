IPL playoff scenarios: RCB secured a convincing victory over Delhi Capitals, moving to the 5th spot in the IPL Points Table. Their playoff hopes hinge on winning against CSK and other teams' results. A high-scoring win could boost their chances based on net run rate.

Royals Challengers Bengaluru picked up yet another win this IPL season to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Faf Du Plessis-led side handed Delhi Capitals a convincing 42-run defeat at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Asked to bat first on their home ground, RCB posted 187/7 in their quota of 20 overs. Then the RCB bowlers, led by Yash Dayal and Cameron Green, got their team back on track, bowling out Delhi Capitals for 140 to clinch their 5th successive win of the season.

RCB qualification scenario: With the win over Delhi Capital, RCB are now 5th on the IPL points table and have a chance of making the play-offs if they win their final game against Chennai Super Kings. However, a win against CSK won't matter if Sunrisers Hyderabad or Lucknow Super Giants win their remaining matches and get to 16 points.

RCB will take on Chennai Super Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on May 18. By then, LSG will have completed all their IPL matches while SRH will have one more match to play in this IPL. If SRH and LSG don't finish on 16 points, RCB can qualify for the playoffs by scoring more than 200 runs and winning the match by 18 runs or more to edge out CSK on net run rate.

CSK qualification scenario: Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai Super Kings are already on 14 points after beating Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. If CSK win their match against RCB on May 18, they are likely to qualify for the playoffs this year as they have a much higher net run rate than other teams. CSK currently sit 3rd on the points table with 7 wins from their 13 matches and a net run rate of +0.528.

