IPL Playoffs: Centuries, most runs and five-wicket hauls — key trends from past seasons

The IPL 2025 playoffs lineup throws some interesting narratives.

Two former champions clash in the eliminator. Two teams that are yet to win the coveted trophy play the important Qualifier 1 game.

New Champions? The playoffs format was introduced for the first time in IPL 2011, largely as an incentive for the teams finishing in the top two positions.

Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings finished first and second in IPL 2009. The two sides lost to fourth-placed Deccan Chargers and third-placed Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the semi-finals, respectively. In the playoffs format, the loser of first vs. second have a second chance to play the final. On the other side, the winner of third vs. fourth must cross another hurdle in the form of qualifier 2 to reach the final.

The format served its true purpose in the previous 14 years. Teams finishing in the top two won 13 of the 14 seasons, and only one team has ever managed to buck the trend. Sunrisers Hyderabad won IPL 2016 after finishing third in the league stage.

The winner of Punjab Kings (1st) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (2nd) will directly go to the final. The loser will get a 2nd opportunity to reach the final. Are we going to witness a new winner?

Centuries in playoffs There have been 110 centuries in the history of Indian Premier League, out of which 7 have come in the playoffs.

Year Match Player Opponent Score Result 2012 Qualifier 2 Murali Vijay (CSK) DC 113 (58) Won 2014 Qualifier 2 Virender Sehwag (PBKS) CSK 122 (58) Won 2014 Final Wriddhiman Saha (PBKS) KKR 115* (55) Lost 2018 Final Shane Watson (CSK) SRH 117* (57) Won 2022 Eliminator Rajat Patidar (RCB) LSG 112* (54) Won 2022 Qualifier 2 Jos Buttler (RR) RCB 106* (60) Won 2023 Qualifier 2 Shubman Gill (GT) MI 129 (60) Won

RCB captain Rajat Patidar and GT captain Shubman Gill have the experience of scoring a century in the playoffs. Jos Buttler won't be part of the playoffs for Gujarat Titans. The qualifier 1 match is yet to witness a century. It's a bit odd given that qualifier 1 is the only non-knockout game in the playoffs. Scoring a century in a low-stakes game is a relatively easier thing compared to scoring one in the grand finale. Former CSK and Australia great Shane Watson is the only batter to score a century in a winning cause in the IPL final.

Most runs in playoffs (players involved in IPL 2025 playoffs) Shubman Gill (GT) - 474 runs from 10 matches (Average: 52.7)

Virat Kohli (RCB) - 341 runs from 15 matches (Average: 26.2)

Suryakumar Yadav (MI) - 329 runs from 11 matches (Average: 36.6)

Rohit Sharma (MI) - 316 runs from 21 matches (Average: 15.8)

Hardik Pandya (MI) - 225 runs from 14 matches (Average: 28.1)

Five-wicket hauls in playoffs A five-wicket haul in a playoff game is a very rare event. It has happened only twice, and both came in a space of three days.

Mumbai Indians bowler Akash Madhwal took a scarcely believable 5/5 against Lucknow Super Giants in the eliminator game of IPL 2023. Gujarat Titans' Mohit Sharma picked up a five-wicket haul (5/10) against Mumbai Indians in the qualifier 2 game.

Most wickets in playoffs (players involved in IPL 2025 playoffs) Trent Boult (MI): Matches - 11, Wickets - 16, Economy - 7.5

Rashid Khan (GT): Matches - 12, Wickets - 12, Economy - 6.1

Jasprit Bumrah (MI): Matches - 8, Wickets - 11, Economy - 6.3

Yuzvendra Chahal (PBKS): Matches - 11, Wickets - 11, Economy - 7.7

Deepak Chahar (MI); Matches - 9, Wickets - 11, Economy - 7.7

Mumbai Indians' bowling attack look the strongest from that aspect.

Teams in playoffs

Team Played Won Lost Win % Mumbai Indians 20 13 7 65 % Gujarat Titans 5 3 2 60 % Royal Challengers Bengaluru 15 5 10 33.3 % Punjab Kings 4 1 3 25 %

A. The above table has to be approached with nuance. Punjab Kings' 4 playoff matches came in two seasons (1 in 2008, 3 in 2014). None of the current squad members played a part in the past defeats. In fact, Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer led KKR in 2014 and managed to get thumping wins against SRH in the qualifier 1 and the grand final.

B. RCB finished in the top two positions in 2011 and 2016, and they managed to reach the final on both occasions.

C. Mumbai Indians finished third or fourth on four occasions and failed to reach the final on all four occasions.

D. Gujarat Titans' two defeats in playoffs came against Chennai Super Kings in 2023.

IPL 2025 playoffs Qualifier 1: Punjab Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, May 29, New Chandigarh