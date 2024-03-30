IPL Points Table 2024 after KKR vs RCB match: Kolkata move high up after beating Bengaluru; check full list
IPL Points Table 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), thanks to a 7-wicket victory against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have moved high tup.
IPL Points Table 2024: Thanks to an emphatic 7-wicket victory against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on March 29, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are now at number 2 with 4 points from 2 matches, with a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +1.047. They are now one of the three teams that have won more than one match in the tournament so far.