IPL Points Table 2024 after KKR vs RCB match: Kolkata move high up after beating Bengaluru; check full list

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

IPL Points Table 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), thanks to a 7-wicket victory against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have moved high tup.

IPL Points Table 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders bowler Harsit Rana reacts during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between KKR and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the Eden Gardens Stadium, in Kolkata, Saturday, March 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra) (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)Premium
IPL Points Table 2024: Thanks to an emphatic 7-wicket victory against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on March 29, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are now at number 2 with 4 points from 2 matches, with a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +1.047. They are now one of the three teams that have won more than one match in the tournament so far.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have also won two out of the two matches they have played so far. They are still at the top spot with an NRR of +1.979. Rajasthan Royals (RR) are the third team that have won more than one match so far. They have 4 points from 2 matches. With an NRR of +0.800, they are at the number 3 position.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have played only one match so far, and they have lost it. They are right at the bottom with zero points and an NRR of -1.000. They would like to change that scenario as they face Punjab Kings (PBKS) on March 30.

Mumbai Indians, with two consecutive losses, are yet to score on the points table. With an NRR of -0.925, they are at number 9. Delhi Capitals (DC) have also lost both the games they played. With an NRR of -0.528, they are at number 8 so far in this IPL season.

Gujarat Titans (GT) have won one of the two matches played so far. They have two points and an NRR of -1.425. GT are at number 7. RCB, with 2 points from 3 matches, are at number 6 with an NRR of -0.711.

Punjab have lost one and won one so far. They have 2 points and an NRR of +0.025. The number 5 position belongs to Shikhar Dhawan’s team, ahead of the LSG match. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have won one of the two matches so far. With 2 points in their pocket, they are at number 4, with an NRR of +0.675.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Published: 30 Mar 2024, 07:57 AM IST
