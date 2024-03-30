IPL Points Table 2024: Thanks to an emphatic 7-wicket victory against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on March 29, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are now at number 2 with 4 points from 2 matches, with a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +1.047. They are now one of the three teams that have won more than one match in the tournament so far.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have also won two out of the two matches they have played so far. They are still at the top spot with an NRR of +1.979. Rajasthan Royals (RR) are the third team that have won more than one match so far. They have 4 points from 2 matches. With an NRR of +0.800, they are at the number 3 position.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have played only one match so far, and they have lost it. They are right at the bottom with zero points and an NRR of -1.000. They would like to change that scenario as they face Punjab Kings (PBKS) on March 30.

Mumbai Indians, with two consecutive losses, are yet to score on the points table. With an NRR of -0.925, they are at number 9. Delhi Capitals (DC) have also lost both the games they played. With an NRR of -0.528, they are at number 8 so far in this IPL season.

Gujarat Titans (GT) have won one of the two matches played so far. They have two points and an NRR of -1.425. GT are at number 7. RCB, with 2 points from 3 matches, are at number 6 with an NRR of -0.711.

Punjab have lost one and won one so far. They have 2 points and an NRR of +0.025. The number 5 position belongs to Shikhar Dhawan’s team, ahead of the LSG match. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have won one of the two matches so far. With 2 points in their pocket, they are at number 4, with an NRR of +0.675.

