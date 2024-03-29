IPL Points Table 2024: CSK remains at top spot, Rajasthan Royals 2nd with 4 points after RR vs DC match. See full table
IPL Points Table 2024: CSK tops the IPL 2024 points table with 4 points, followed by RR with 4 points and a net run rate of 0.800 after defeating Delhi Capitals with Riyan Parag's brilliant performance
The Indian Premier League (IPL) has captured the audience's attention with thrilling matches being played every day. The IPL 2024 points table changes with every match. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is currently leading the IPL points table, followed by Rajasthan Royals after the team won by 12 runs against Delhi Capitals on March 28.