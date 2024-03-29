The Indian Premier League (IPL) has captured the audience's attention with thrilling matches being played every day. The IPL 2024 points table changes with every match. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is currently leading the IPL points table, followed by Rajasthan Royals after the team won by 12 runs against Delhi Capitals on March 28.

IPL 2024 Points table:

1. Chennai Super Kings (CSK): After back-to-back wins under captain Ruturaj Gaikwad's leadership, CSK is currently sitting at the top of the IPL 2024 points table with 4 points and a net run rate of 1.979. Till now, CSK has played two matches, the first against RCB and the second against the Mumbai Indians. With their impressive start, Ruturaj-led team has shown their strong form despite a change in leadership.

2. Rajasthan Royals (RR): The team has maintained its second spot after yesterday's win against the Delhi Capitals. RR has 4 points and a net run rate of 0.800. Riyan Parag's unbeaten 84 off 45 balls led Rajasthan Royals to a 12-run win over Delhi Capitals on Thursday. Parag smashed six sixes and seven boundaries and anchored Rajasthan to 185-5. This came after Rishabh Pant won the toss in his 100th IPL game and elected to field.

3. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Sunrisers Hyderabad witnessed a massive jump. The team now stands at number three and has 2 points with a net run rate of 0.675. SRH have played two matches. In the last match against Mumbai Indians, the team won by 31 runs. In its first match on March 23 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), SRH lost by 4 runs.

4. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): The KKR is number four on the points table. KKR defeated SRH in their opening match of the tournament, picking up 2 crucial points and settling for the third position with a net run rate of 0.200.

5. Punjab Kings (PBKS): The Shikhar Dhawan-led franchise is in fifth place in the IPL 2024 Points table. The team won over Delhi Capitals in its first match and lost its second against the Royals Challengers Bengaluru. PBKS have scored 2 points and have a net run rate of 0.025.

6. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB): RCB is in sixth position in the IPL 2024 points table. The team has bagged 2 points with a net run rate of -0.180. RCB, who played the opening match against the CSK, was beaten by the Ruturaj-led team by 8 wickets. However, the team bounced back strongly against Punjab Kings, winning by 4 wickets.

7. Gujarat Titans (GT): Gujarat Titans is currently seventh on the table after its recent CSK defeat. The Shubman Gill-led side currently have 2 points and a net run rate of -1.425.

8. Delhi Capitals (DC): The Rishabh Pant-led DC is currently at number eight on the points table. The team have 0 points and a net run rate of -0.528. The DC has played two matches till now and lost both of them. Pant, who made his cricket comeback after almost 14 months, has also failed to deliver any good scores in the match.

9. Mumbai Indian (MI): Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians have failed to show their charisma this time. Pandya is also being criticised for his poor captaincy. MI lost both matches, one against Gujarat Titans and the other against SRH. The team is currently in ninth position with no points and a net run rate of -0.925

10. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) is currently in the tenth spot with no points and a net run rate of -1.000. The team have played one match so far against the Rajasthan Royals and was beaten by 20 runs.

