IPL Points Table 2024: Chennai become the number 1 side, GT slide to 6th spot. Check full table here
Chennai Super Kings lead IPL 2024 points table with 4 points and a strong start under Ruturaj Gaikwad's leadership. Rajasthan Royals hold second place in IPL points table with 2 points after a solid win in their opening match.
Indian Premier League (IPL) is in full swing and the IPL 2024 points table is changing with every match. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) climbed to the top of the IPL points table with a 63-run win over Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans on Tuesday.
