Indian Premier League (IPL) is in full swing and the IPL 2024 points table is changing with every match. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) climbed to the top of the IPL points table with a 63-run win over Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans on Tuesday.

The gut-wrenching defeat at the MA Chidambaram Stadium not only dented Gujarat Titans' confidence but also their run-rate as they dropped to 6th place on the IPL points table.

IPL 2024 Points table:

1) Chennai Super Kings (CSK):

After back-to-back wins under the leadership of Ruturaj Gaikwad, CSK now sit at the top of the IPL 2024 points table with 4 points and a net run rate of 1,979. CSK's strong start to the season has sent a clear message to other teams in the tournament that despite a change in leadership, the Chennai based franchise remains a team to be reckoned with.

2) Rajasthan Royals:

With a strong win in their opening encounter, Rajasthan Royals are placed second on the IPL points table with 2 points to their name and a net run rate of 1.

3) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR):

The arrival of Shreyas Iyer as captain and Gautam Gambhir in a supporting role did indeed bring about a change in fortunes for KKR, at least in the opening game of the tournament. KKR defeated SRH in their opening match of the tournament, picking up 2 crucial points and settling for 3rd position with a net run rate of 0.200.

4) Punjab Kings:

The Shikhar Dhawan-led franchise sit in 4th position after a convincing win over Delhi Capitals in their first encounter, while they were beaten by Royals Challengers Bangalore in their second. PBKS currently have 2 points and a net run rate of 0.025.

5) Royal Challengers Bengaluru:

After being beaten by CSK in their opening match of the tournament, RCB bounced back strongly against Punjab Kings in their next outing. RCB have 2 points to their name and currently have a net run rate of -0.180.

6) Gujarat Titans:

Gujarat Titans have slipped to sixth place on the table following their recent defeat to Chennai Super Kings. The Shubman Gill-led side currently hold 2 crucial points and have a net run rate of -1.425.

7) Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Under the leadership of new skipper Patt Cummins, Sunrisers Hyderabad failed to make an impact in their first game of the season, eventually losing by 4 runs. With no points to their name and a net run rate of -0.200, SRH are 7th on the IPL points table.

8) Mumbai Indians:

Pandya, Mumbai Indians failed to regain their old charisma in their opening match against Gujarat Titans in the opening game, eventually losing the match by 6 runs. With no points to their name and a net run rate of -0.300, GT are 8th on the IPL points table.

9) Delhi Capitals:

Rishabh Pant, making his comeback to professional cricket after almost 1 ½ years, failed to deliver as both a batsman and a skipper in the opening match, leading to a 4-wicket defeat at the hands of Punjab Kings. With no points to their name and a net run rate of -0.455, Delhi Capitals currently sit 9th on the IPL points table.

10) Lucknow Super Giants:

Lucknow Super Giants, who were already battling injury problems before the start of the IPL 2024 season, failed to get going in their opening match against Rajasthan Royals and were eventually beaten by 20 runs.With no points to their name and a net run rate of -1,000, LSG now sit in 10th position.

