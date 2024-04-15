IPL Points Table 2024: Chennai stick to 3rd spot, Lucknow slip to 5th position. Check updated list after CSK vs MI match
IPL Points Table 2024: Chennai Super Kings have stuck to the 3rd spot in IPL team rankings while Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants have both slipped one position. Check the updated team rankings below.
IPL Points Table 2024: Chennai Super Kings inflicted an emphatic 20-run defeat on Mumbai Indians on Sunday. Meanwhile, KKR also recorded their 4th win of the season, beating Lucknow Super Giants by 8 wickets. After Sunday's two matches, there were plenty of changes to the IPL team rankings and here's a look at the updated rankings.