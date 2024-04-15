IPL Points Table 2024: Chennai Super Kings inflicted an emphatic 20-run defeat on Mumbai Indians on Sunday. Meanwhile, KKR also recorded their 4th win of the season, beating Lucknow Super Giants by 8 wickets. After Sunday's two matches, there were plenty of changes to the IPL team rankings and here's a look at the updated rankings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IPL 2024 Points Table after CSK vs MI: 1) Rajasthan Royals (RR): Rajasthan Royals have continued to top the IPL team rankings with 5 out of 6 wins this season. The Sanju Samson-led side boasts 10 points to their name with a net run rate of 0.767.

2) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): KKR remain in 2nd place despite a convincing win over Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday. The Shreyas Iyer-led side have won 4 of their matches so far this season and boast an impressive net run rate of 1.688. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3) Chennai Super Kings (CSK): The victory against Mumbai Indians hasn't changed CSK's standing in the points table with the yellow team maintaining their 3rs spot on the Points Table. CSK have won 4 out of the 6 encounters this season and also boast of a net run rate of 0.726.

4) Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Pat Cummins' side have been in fine form this season, beating the likes of Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Having played 5 matches so far, SRH currently have 6 points and a net run rate of 0.344.

5) Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): Lucknow Super Giants have slipped another spot in the IPL points table after being thrashed by Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday. The KL Rahul-led side have managed just 3 wins from their 6 matches so far and have a net run rate of 0.038. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

6) Gujarat Titans (GT): GT have struggled to find their groove this season after a change in captaincy from Hardik Pandya to Shubman Gill. The Gujarat-based franchise have won 3 of their 6 matches so far and have a net run rate of -0.637.

7) Punjab Kings (PBKS): Punjab Kings have struggled to find form this season, managing to win just 2 out of their 6 encounters so far. The Shikhar Dhawan-led side hold just 4 points to their name and a net run rate of -0.218.

8) Mumbai Indians (MI): MI have slipped one spot to 8th after losing to Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. The Hardik Pandya-led side seemed to be making a comeback in the tournament but Sunday's performance has put a dent in Mumbai's ambitions. MI have just 4 points to their name and a net run rate of -0.234. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

9) Delhi Capitals (DC): Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals showed signs of getting back to form when they defeated the Lucknow Super Giants in their last match on Friday. DC currently hold 4 points to their name and a net run rate of -0.975.

10) Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB): Things are looking grim for RCB, who have lost 5 of their 6 matches in the tournament so far. The Faf du Plessis-led side have been unable to play consistent cricket despite some exceptional performances from the likes of Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik.

