IPL 2024 points table: The current edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has garnered widespread attention, captivating audiences with its exhilarating matches that unfold daily. Each match brings significant developments, reflected in the dynamic shifts observed in the IPL 2024 points table.

Also Read: Who won yesterday IPL Match? Best moments of Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) match Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is currently at the top spot on the points table, followed by Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings. After yesterday's win against the Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings have jumped from the eighth position to the fifth position.

Here is the updated list after the GT vs PBKS clash 1. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): The Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders jumped to the top spot on the points table. KKR scored 272 runs in 20 overs against Delhi Capitals, which was the second-highest IPL team score after Sunrisers Hyderabad's 277 vs Mumbai Indians on March 27. KKR has secured 6 points and has a net run rate of 2.518.

Also Read: IPL 2024: Who hit the most number of 6s and 4s? From Heinrich Klassen to Virat Kohli, check full stats here 2. Rajasthan Royals (RR): The Rajasthan Royals are currently placed in the second position with 6 points and a net run rate of 1.249. The team has won all the three matches it has played so far.

3. Chennai Super Kings (CSK): CSK which is led by Ruturaj Gaikwad has won 2 of their 3 matches so far. With MS Dhoni peaking again, CSK will be hoping for more victories as the season progresses. CSK currently have 4 points and a net run rate of 0.976.

4. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): LSG is placed at the 4th position in the points table. The team has been witnessing some remarkable performances by Mayank Yadav, Nicholas Pooran, and Quinton de Kock.

Also Read: SRH Vs CSK IPL 2024: When and where to watch, live streaming details, and more 5. Punjab Kings (PBKS): Gujarat Titans were defeated by Punjab Kings by three wickets, thanks to an explosive half-century by all-rounder Shashank Singh and a productive 43-run partnership with an equally aggressive Ashutosh Sharma. The squad moved up to the fifth position on the points table from the seventh position. The team has 4 points and a negative run rate of -0.220.

6. Gujarat Titans (GT): Gujarat Titans slipped from the fifth to the sixth position after its defeat against the Punjab Kings. The team has played four matches so far of which it won two and lost the other two. The Shubman Gill-led side has 4 points and a net run rate of -0.580.

7. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Pat Cummins, the World Cup-winning captain, is in charge of SRH. The team boasts players like Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, Travis Head, and Abhishek Sharma. Presently, they hold the sixth position in the standings with 2 points and a net run rate of 0.204.

8. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB): With just one win secured so far, the RCB is yet to show their charisma on the field. Though former skipper Virat Kohli is currently leading the orange cap contenders list, the team score is yet to make a mark. The Faf du Plesis-led team currently have 2 points and a net run rate of -0.876.

9. Delhi Capitals (DC): The Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals is placed on the ninth position in the points table. The team has secured only one win in the four matches played so far. DC have 2 points and a negative run rate of -1.347.

10. Mumbai Indians (MI): The Hardik Pandya-led MI has been in the news for all wrong reasons and has not been able to secure any win yet in the ongoing IPL season. Pandya is also facing unprecedented criticism and is being booed by the audience during matches. MI The team is currently placed at the bottom of the table with zero points and a net run rate of -1.423.

